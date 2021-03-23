The eyes of the world will be fixed on the upper Midwest in the coming weeks. The jury in Derek Chauvin’s trial for the killing of George Floyd is in place. The trial is set to begin just 90 minutes west of us.
Regardless of the trial’s outcome, when it is over we will still be left with the same fundamental question of how we can live and work together, how we can come to understand each other. Understanding, we believe, is foundational to equality.
There’s a quote from Mark Twain we think may be instructive as we seek that answer:
“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
There’s evidence that Twain was right at a very fundamental level. A 2013 study published in “Social Psychological and Personality Science” concluded travel really does have an effect on trust, a key component on whether people are accepting of others. It seems to inoculate against bigotry as surely as a vaccine.
What is it about travel that creates such an effect? We would suggest the answer lies not in the act of travel, but in the exposure it brings.
That underscores something else overlooked far too often: people are, despite our differences, fundamentally similar. We all want to be healthy and comfortable. We want to be safe, with enough food for our needs and shelter over our heads. We want our families to prosper.
When confronted with others whose life experiences are radically different from our own, we have no choice but to see those similarities. We begin to see ourselves in others. When that happens, it becomes very difficult to cling to hate, bigotry and misunderstanding.
And that brings us back to the original question we posed. Exposure to others is a route toward that understanding our communities need so desperately.
Fortunately, it is possible to gain the kind of exposure needed without embarking on the kind of broad travel Twain experienced. Wisconsin is not the same place it was in his day. Eau Claire is not the same place. The diversity we have today would have been surprising to Twain’s contemporaries, and that is to our advantage.
Seeking contact with others with an open heart and a willingness to learn is easier today than ever before IF people are willing to do so deliberately. Sitting back, waiting passively for others to reach out, won’t accomplish much.
It is true that some of those efforts should probably wait until the pandemic has ebbed more than it has at the present time. When it does, though, engaging with new people should be part of what we do as a way of improving the post-COVID world compared to what it was before the pandemic. It’s a continuation of the thought we have asked people to give to what they want the world to look like in the months and years to come.
We encourage people to take advantage of the opportunities the Chippewa Valley offers. Get to know people outside your immediate circle of friends and acquaintances.
Such efforts depend on reciprocal willingness to accept honest inquiries. It requires a willingness to have discussions that may well be uncomfortable. There are those who ask where the line between safe spaces and self-segregation lies. That’s something the questioner cannot answer and which may provoke a defensive reaction among those who can. But, again, it is an answer that can only come with exposure to those with different experiences.
We’re not naïve about this. We know such progress demands hard work. The path is not going to be smooth or free of misunderstanding. But we doubt anyone can argue in good faith against the effort being worthwhile.
The genius of the American system lies in the assumption that we can adapt. That we can change. That we can improve. The work is worth it, and it leads to the kind of post-pandemic world that will be better for all of us.