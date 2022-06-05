Shootings by police come under immediate, and deserved, scrutiny. The use of deadly force by people sworn to protect the public can never be taken lightly.
Reports from the Eau Claire Police Department about an incident May 28 seem to indicate commendable dedication on the part of several officers and a sheriff’s deputy to avoiding firing lethal shots when it wasn’t necessary.
An officer initially spotted the suspect in the case riding a bicycle away from a house. The officer, who was trying to arrest the man on a warrant, tried to stop him. When he did get the suspect stopped, the report says the man pulled a knife.
At that point the officer drew his gun. That wasn’t an unreasonable response. People can close the distance between them and a target much faster than most think, and a knife is clearly a potentially lethal weapon. Fortunately for all involved, the man stopped his approach and walked away.
When the suspect refused to stop, the officer tried using a Taser. While Tasers have been known to have lethal effects in rare cases, they are indisputably a better option for police in situations like the one the officer faced. The man he sought to arrest was fleeing, posed no immediate threat, but had a weapon that made close approach unwise.
Unfortunately, the Taser didn’t work. Another officer joined the chase. Another attempt to use a Taser failed, as did use of a Bola device designed to trip a fleeing suspect. One of the officers fired two less lethal rounds at the suspect, but those failed to stop him.
A sheriff’s deputy eventually managed to stop the suspect using two beanbag rounds. When the suspect was taken into custody, officers also retrieved three knives from the ground near him. The suspect now faces both felony and misdemeanor charges from the incident.
There are so many points at which this situation could have gone completely wrong. The suspect could have kept advancing on the officer during the initial confrontation, leaving him little choice but to fire lethal rounds. The failure of the Tasers could have led officers to conclude less lethal options wouldn’t work, and the Bola and beanbag rounds wouldn’t have been tried. Had officers with those tools not been available to assist, things could have turned out differently as well.
And let’s face it, there are a lot of times nationally when the officers don’t take those steps. This incident is noteworthy because everything went about as well as it could have gone. No one received life-threatening injuries. No one died. Everyone, with the exception of the person arrested, went home that night, and even he was safe.
The fact the officers involved in this remained committed to taking a person into custody without using lethal force is well worth highlighting. There was no guarantee that the suspect would not, during the pursuit, turn on officers. And, had he done so, those officers would have had to make a split-second decision. The option of being able to immediately end the pursuit of an armed suspect had to be in officers’ minds, but they tried everything else first.
As a result, there isn’t the kind of scrutiny of the officers that inevitably follows when an officer shoots someone with lethal rounds. While we can’t say we have all the details, what we know seems to indicate the officers committed to trying every other option for as long as that was a viable choice. And those actions reflect well on the officers involved and their departments.
We know not every circumstance allows for officers to be this persistent with less lethal means of arresting a suspect. But this situation did, and officers recognized that fact.
The close examination of officers’ actions when they use lethal force against someone is warranted. So, in many instances, is the criticism those officers face. Given that, it is only fair that we recognize when officers are faced with a potentially dangerous situation and make decisions that allow them to keep the public, themselves and the suspect they are trying to arrest as safe as possible.
This was the kind of policing area residents should expect, and we’re glad to highlight it here.