There are moments when words are simply not adequate tools with which to process events. The death of Lily Peters, a fourth grade student in Chippewa Falls, is such a moment.
There is no fairness here. Not to Lily, her family, or her friends. Not to a community that must now wonder who would commit such an inhuman act, and whether such a person is still lurking around a corner.
Words fail. But they’re not all we can use to respond.
We have voices. If you saw anything that might be connected to Lily’s death or her disappearance Sunday night, call the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Speak up. If you know something, you must be Lily’s voice.
We have hearts. We can show Lily’s friends and family we all care. We may not feel their unimaginable pain, but we can let them know they are not alone in this moment of grief.
We have arms. We can hold those we love tight, making sure they know how we feel. We can take a time of uncertainty and make sure those closest to us are certain of our love.
We have eyes and ears. Someone knows what happened. Someone has the missing pieces. We can watch and listen for those bits of information. That doesn’t mean following every rumor, but if something looks or sounds off, the police are a phone call away.
It’s easy to think things like the death of a young girl happen in other places, other towns, to other people. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said as much during a press conference Monday afternoon: “It’s almost impossible to believe something this horrific can happen in our community.”
It’s easy to slip into that way of thinking because we want so very much to believe that it’s true. But, of course, everyone is someone else. Every home is another place. We are no more immune than any of the innumerable communities that face similar tragedies.
On Tuesday morning we saw some of the effects of that renewed knowledge. There were fewer students walking to school. Parents waited with their children at bus stops. People are worried. In light of what happened, that’s not unreasonable. Kelm urged vigilance and, with no one in custody and no clear suspects, that’s a responsible move.
It may well take time before authorities file charges or make an arrest. We must be patient waiting for those developments. As much as we want to know more, and as much as investigators may want to speak on the progress they make, it is far more important that they be given the time to build an airtight case against Lily’s killer. Such a person can have no place in society aside from a prison cell.
And Kelm made that point, too. He revealed little about what investigators know now, and that’s appropriate. He knows this is the beginning of what will likely be a long process, and seeing it through means paying attention to details now.
Lily should have been getting ready for school Monday morning, preparing to see friends and those who cared about her. The person who stole her life must face justice. But we’re not going to spend more time talking now about that for the moment. There will be time later, once the person who did this is in custody.
Right now, we mourn. Our hearts ache for those who love Lily, whose lives have been so suddenly and cruelly changed. We can understand neither the act nor what her family is enduring. We can only say they have, and deserve, the community’s support.
Words may fail in times like this. Love doesn’t. And right now, that’s what we should be offering those who love Lily.