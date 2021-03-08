President Joe Biden’s administration has put significant weight on its goal of a return to normalcy after the often-chaotic communications of his predecessor’s era. His press secretary's press conferences are, once again, more or less daily. There is considerably more civility. Both are welcome.
But there’s a presidential norm that Biden himself is breaking, and it’s one that the administration seems to have had little interest in keeping. The president has had no press conferences. Neither has he addressed a joint session of Congress, as is traditional for new presidents. Both should change at the first opportunity.
It’s fair to respond that the circumstances around Biden’s inauguration and first days in office have been abnormal. The riots that shook the Capital in January, the significantly increased focus on security that followed, and the ongoing pandemic all play a role. So does the fact the Senate had to conduct Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.
None of that, though, would have prevented Biden from giving a press conference at the White House. The administration has chosen not to do so. Biden has granted a small handful of one-on-one interviews, but there has been nothing like the press conferences his modern predecessors had all held by this point in their terms. Neither would those unusual events have prevented at least the scheduling of an address to Congress, which most newly-inaugurated presidents have used in lieu of a formal State of the Union speech.
Is this a great crisis? Certainly not. But the American people should be hearing from their president more routinely than they have thus far. It has been decades since a president waited this long.
One-on-one interviews of the type Biden has done have their advantages. They allow for better followup and in-depth questions. They can drill down into subjects better than press conferences. But they also have their flaws. It’s up to one person to ensure the interview probes issues. There is value in having the White House Press Corps collectively asking questions on a range of issues.
The previous record for the longest a modern president had gone without a formal press conference was set by Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald Trump. It took place a little more than three weeks after Inauguration Day. Trump would later, as his oft-contentious relationship with media deteriorated, set records for gaps in between press conferences led by his press secretary and for giving them himself. He was criticized for doing so.
That criticism, we believe, was valid. There is no good reason for elected officials in a democracy not to face scrutiny by the press. There is no reason the American people should expect less. That’s why we’re not willing to give Biden a pass on this issue.
The Biden administration has said it plans to hold a press conference with the president later this month. We hope that does indeed happen.
But this is about more than a single press conference. Routine access is the issue. Suggesting a return to the days when any reporter could wander into the White House at will is absurd, but we don’t believe it’s too much to say presidents need to be held accountable through regular contact with a free press empowered to ask questions on the people’s behalf.
Those who have interviewed Biden in the past know that he is, generally speaking, generous with his time when he grants interviews. He’s unusually gregarious for a politician. That makes it odd that he has not shown that same side once in the White House.
Press conferences offer an opportunity for presidents to sell their ideas to the public, to make a claim in favor of their policy goals. It’s a chance to see those claims challenged and defended.
Perhaps the best argument for a presidential press conference comes from Biden himself. As he recently said, “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide.”
We hope the president holds a press conference soon and that it is swiftly followed by a joint address to Congress. It’s past time for both.