What happened Tuesday night in Kenosha showed the stark differences between legitimate protest and unacceptable destruction. Broken windows, fires and tear gas threaten to completely overshadow the goals of local leaders and peaceful protesters.
Two people are dead. A third was wounded by gunfire. The loss of life and health inflicted by a few far outweighs the damage to property. An Illinois teenager has been charged, and faces extradition back to Wisconsin.
That's on top of the original shooting by Kenosha police, which requires a swift, thorough and transparent investigation. That is likely the only way people will have confidence in the results.
As we said Tuesday, violence cannot stop violence. It can only add to the damage in society. It must stop.
There were reports Wednesday morning that Gov. Tony Evers turned down federal aid aimed at ending the violence. There are differences in what was offered, depending on who recounts the Tuesday conversation between Evers and federal officials. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the offer was for additional National Guard units. Evers said the offer was from the Department of Homeland Security.
Frankly, the latter makes more sense in this context. National Guard units fall under state authority, not federal, unless those units have been activated to supplement the U.S. military. And Evers had already called Wisconsin units to help. Later reports Wednesday suggested federal assistance may be coming.
Evers has tried to walk a fine line since Sunday, but his response has not succeeded in calming the situation. It has been a technocratic response, and it has fallen short thus far. He must understand that how events play out in the coming days will inevitably form a significant part of his legacy as Wisconsin governor. He must also understand his first role as governor is to protect and keep the people of Wisconsin safe.
That was the motivation he cited when Wisconsin shut down early in the pandemic. Faced with a more familiar threat, Evers seems to be following the approaches that failed in major metropolitan areas earlier this year. Right now, he’s failing.
Why are we spending this much space in the paper talking about events that aren’t local? Because there are aspects here that should concern residents of the Chippewa Valley. It is not inconceivable that the actions of a very few people could tip well-intentioned protests into the violence we see now in Kenosha. If that were to happen, would Evers’ response be as poor here as it has been there? Would the same lack of leadership we’re seeing now be repeated?
Sadly, it’s also not inconceivable that an officer-involved shooting could take place here under circumstances not entirely dissimilar to Kenosha. We hope local police departments are continuing an emphasis on de-escalation training for officers. Such training, if done properly, can help defuse situations.
Such efforts cut against the image of police we see so often on television or in movies, when the Big Man In Charge is someone who you don’t dare cross. Those images are out of step with the reality of most police work, though. What’s needed is far more often the help at a fender bender, a check on a house where the door is open but no one seems to be home. And the number of police we’ve known who don’t prefer those types of service encounters to confrontational ones is vanishingly small.
Eventually, the violence we are seeing will end. It always does. The question is how much damage will be left in its wake, how much people will have to clean up, who will have to heal, and who may be left to mourn.
Strong leadership can help accelerate that process. That means both community leaders and those elected to office. We hope they rise to the occasion.