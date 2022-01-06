The recent hyperventilating by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce over the Legislature’s embrace of a bill to ban “white bagging” would be funny if the issue weren’t so very serious. It’s a textbook case of Chicken Little public relations: act like the world is ending and hope people go along.
Back in October we backed the proposal, nicknamed Koreen’s Law after an Eau Claire woman whose cancer treatment was nearly derailed by her insurance company’s attempt to force her doctors to use their handpicked supplier of drugs. Her hospital doesn’t use outside sources for medications, and it was a tense standoff before the insurer backed down.
The practice of insurance companies trying to bluster and bully health care providers into using only select providers for medications is called white bagging. Insurance companies like the practice for obvious reasons. If they have an agreement with a pharmacy, it probably saves them (if not the patient) money. If the company owns the pharmacy — and some do — they realize a much more significant windfall.
Our problem with the practice is how it puts an additional layer between the doctor’s judgement and the patient’s treatment, and it’s a layer that doesn’t have much more on its mind than profits.
There seems to be significant support for the bill among legislators, and the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans is unsurprisingly opposed. Back in October it said white bagging was used “in limited circumstances,” a claim difficult to square with the apparently blanket demands some of the association’s members try to make.
At the time we directly compared the association’s claims to the Newspeak used in “1984.” That was a fair summation of the contorted, jargon-laden statement it released. Now the WMC is doing much the same.
In a press release this week, the group proclaimed its opposition to the bill. But it was notably short on explaining the mechanism by which white bagging saved anyone money. Instead, it focused on the issue of hospital markups, ignoring the need to support its core argument.
The statement pointed the finger for rising costs squarely at hospitals and said barring white bagging would make the situation worse. As evidence, it cited a “study” from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Anyone care to guess who that group works for?
The PhRMA used to be called the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. It’s a lobbying group for drug companies. The board chairman is the CEO of Biogen. His successor will be the chair of Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical division. In other words, the PhRMA falls far short of being the neutral party the WMC implies it is.
We have some sympathy for some of the WMC’s arguments about the cost of medications. The markups can be stunning and very difficult to defend. Need an example? Saline IVs are among the cheapest treatments a hospital has at its disposal, with some showing an actual cost of less than a buck per bag. But multiple documented cases show billing for insurers and patients of hundreds of dollars.
There’s a strong case to be made that absolutely indefensible financial practices are at work. There’s no good argument for a bag of salt water to be billed at $100 or more.
But the WMC’s finger-pointing doesn’t provide evidence a ban on white bagging will exacerbate the problem. In fact, it strikes us as being much more akin to a wolf promising chickens it will protect them from the fox, using fear to distract from its own designs.
There’s a reason legislators from both parties are supporting the bill. They know there’s no philanthropy at work in white bagging. Industries don’t create policies to reduce their profit margins, and white bagging is more a bid to redirect profits than save you money. We can’t blame them for seeking greater profits. We can blame them for putting profits over people.
As Rep. Jesse James, an Altoona Republican, said last fall, “We are talking about life here, not money.” Life is far more important than preserving an insurance company’s ability to put itself between you and your doctor. That’s what this comes down to, and it’s why Koreen’s Law should pass.