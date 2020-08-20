Newspapers have, historically, done a poor job of explaining their basic values and philosophies to people. It’s ironic, given that communication is at the heart of what we do. But we as an industry haven’t done it very well when it comes to what we should know best.
As with most situations when people don’t have clear information, they fill in the gaps with what makes sense to them individually. Accuracy, in those cases, takes second place to what makes sense to them at the moment. It’s mythmaking in a way. Just as our ancient ancestors used stories to make sense of their world, we use stories to make sense of ours.
We’ve been talking this week in the L-T office about who we are. It’s an important question to be able to answer, especially when changes happen. The shift from being a seven-day print newspaper to a five-day print paper is a significant change.
There are some things that never change, though. And those are the things that underscore our new values statement. Here it is:
“We strive to provide our readers with credible and impartial news. Credibility is our greatest asset and credibility is earned through impartial reporting. Impartial reporting is honest, fair and just reporting, free of personal bias or opinion.
“Opinions belong on the opinion page so our readers are clear as to what is news and what is opinion. We acknowledge and provide an opportunity for all voices and opinions to be shared with our readers.
“We are committed to defending individual liberty and the Bill of Rights in its entirety. As a community stakeholder, we are proponents of responsible community development, including economic development and local business, education opportunities, employment, health care, justice, and improvements to quality of life.
“We take our role as community watchdog seriously. We will, without fear or favor, shine a light on government action, or inaction, in an effort to inform our readers, provide transparency, and hold local officials accountable to the community they serve.”
You may notice as you read this that the statement is aspirational. This is a reflection of who we want to be as a paper, with the full knowledge that we will occasionally make mistakes. No organization run by people is perfect, and we certainly wouldn’t claim that status.
We believe deeply in the need for an impartial press. When talking heads on television pander to the left and the right, there is a need for an outlet that tries to simply tell the community’s stories and inform it about the world around us. We work hard to be that outlet.
We also try hard to keep our opinions from unduly influencing our reporting. We’re human, though, and we would remind readers that they are as well. What one person sees as being opinion another may see as context. Whatever the issue, our reporters strive to ensure their work is as fair as they can make it.
That extends to the community’s development. There’s a lot happening in the Chippewa Valley. We want to let people know about those changes, about the growth of our communities and the opportunities they offer. And we recognize that, in many cases, that growth and opportunity is driven by the freedoms protected by our Constitution.
Watchdog journalism is at the heart of a good news organization. It means asking questions that people sometimes wish wouldn’t be asked. It means diving into issues that some might prefer we didn’t. And it means taking a stand on our editorial page. While you may disagree with an editorial, we hope it makes you think.
Occasionally we get asked “Who do you think you are?” Well, here it is. We’re people. We’re imperfect. We’re your neighbors, members of the same congregations as you, taxpayers and voters.
And our new values statement tells you who we want to be.