Most land purchases don’t warrant media attention. But, then, most purchases aren’t by people who arrive with the kind of baggage as the Dunn County purchase described on the front page of today’s paper.
We were tipped off about Seth Jeffs’ purchase of the land last week, and when we began investigating the tip we found it to be accurate. The purchase itself is a couple years old. So it’s fair to ask why we believed it was worth covering now, once we became aware of it. There are several reasons.
First and foremost is the notoriety of Jeffs and his family. Jeffs is a twice-convicted federal felon. The first conviction was for aiding his brother, Warren Jeffs, when the latter was a fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list.
Warren Jeffs is now serving a life sentence in prison in Texas. The crime was sexual assault of a child. It’s reasonable to note that those are not the charges Seth Jeffs was convicted of. But they are closely linked to both Jeffs’ memberships in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Warren Jeffs is considered the group’s prophet and Seth, as his brother, holds a high position.
The FLDS’ most notorious view is its embrace of polygamy, which was maintained when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, often called Mormons, abandoned the practice. The FLDS has included young girls in the practice, and a number of members have been convicted for having sex with underage girls.
That history generates considerable discomfort for many. While the FLDS most often keeps to itself, neighbors at previous sites where it has attempted to establish itself have often voiced concerns. There’s little reason to think it will be different here.
It is well worth noting that the Mormon church essentially excommunicated members who retained polygamist practices in 1904. There is a clear difference between the churches you’re most likely familiar with that retain the Latter Day Saints designation and the FLDS.
The notoriety of the Jeffs family and the concerns of neighbors as the FLDS has acquired land warrant coverage. So too does Seth Jeffs’ other federal conviction. That was for millions of dollars in food stamp fraud. Such a past must necessarily raise concerns, given that food assistance is paid for out of tax dollars.
The freedom to express one’s religious faith is enshrined in the Constitution. It is indisputable. Violations of the law, however, and crimes against children are not. Aiding those who have committed such crimes in an attempt to evade the law is not protected.
But it is not, we emphasize, the public’s place to take any action. That is the sole province of law enforcement, and even then it is only an option when sufficient evidence of a crime exists. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said his office is aware of Jeffs’ presence in Dunn County and his background. But until and unless there is clear evidence of a crime there is nothing his office can or should do.
We debated our approach to this story before printing. It is not illegal to purchase property. Nor is it illegal to build on it or practice one’s religion, regardless of what others may think of it. The basic question for us was whether the known facts of the FLDS and Seth Jeffs’ actions warranted coverage of otherwise legal behavior.
We concluded, for the reasons above, that it did. The public interest in knowing about this outweighed what would otherwise be a private matter.