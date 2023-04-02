Most land purchases don’t warrant media attention. But, then, most purchases aren’t by people who arrive with the kind of baggage as the Dunn County purchase described on the front page of today’s paper.

We were tipped off about Seth Jeffs’ purchase of the land last week, and when we began investigating the tip we found it to be accurate. The purchase itself is a couple years old. So it’s fair to ask why we believed it was worth covering now, once we became aware of it. There are several reasons.