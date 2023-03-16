Eau Claire should aim really, really high for an event that arrives in the U.S. in 2026. We should try to host the World Cup.
No, we don’t mean the matches themselves. Those cities are already decided, and Eau Claire was never going to be in the mix for that. But the idea of being involved isn’t as crazy as it sounds.
First, some basics. The cup in 2026 is being jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It’s going to be the most geographically challenging cup in history. It’s also going to be the biggest. FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has increased the number of countries that will qualify. There will be 48 teams competing, spread across 104 games and six weeks of play.
A total of 11 U.S. cities will host matches. Those cities will cash in, given the estimated 1.5 million additional tickets the expansion will create. But we see an opportunity for Eau Claire to get in on the action.
We may not have the facilities to host matches during the cup, but Eau Claire most definitely has the facilities to serve as home base for a team during the tournament.
Eau Claire should reach out to some of the nations that are likely to make the tournament and pitch the city as a host for their training and practices. We have the airport for a team to be able to fly in and out with ease, and we’re close enough to being centrally located that teams can keep their flights reasonably short.
Beyond that, Eau Claire has a strong base from which to build in terms of facilities. Eau Claire Soccer Park has multiple full-sized fields. There’s plenty of space for intra-squad practices, whether full-sized scrimmages or smaller drills.
We have the hotel space for a team, as well as the rest of the entourage a national team comes with. Coaches, trainers, equipment managers and other officials will need a place to stay. So will the national media who will quite likely base themselves out of wherever the team sets up shop. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if some fans even made their way here, though most will understandably concentrate on the sites of the actual matches.
Eau Claire also has intangibles that might be attractive. There’s enough of a soccer culture here to support two teams: Bateaux FC and Union Eau Claire FC. The local chapter of American Outlaws, a fan support group for the U.S. national teams, is active and would probably bury the hatchet with rival teams long enough to check out any practices that were open to the public. And, on that point, Eau Claire hits a sweet spot for onlookers. The area is big enough for people to turn out but not so big the team would be mobbed when it’s trying to concentrate.
In a nutshell, Eau Claire has some significant things to offer a national team in terms of advantages for a stay during the World Cup. There might be some upgrades or requests, but those are also the kinds of things that might be open to negotiation. It’s easy to see a national federation kicking in a bit to ensure its team has the best shot possible in the world’s biggest tournament.
Are there any guarantees? Of course not. But there is absolutely nothing lost in reaching out to some of the countries likely to compete and offering Eau Claire as an option for their consideration. Getting that done will require some preparation, which means the city probably needs to get a presentation together quickly.
If everything breaks right, it’s just possible that the world — or at least one additional country — could be watching Eau Claire in three years.