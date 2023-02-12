For the past couple years, elections officials have been fighting against accusations that they put their fingers on the scales when it comes to results. For the most part, those rebuttals are believable and are the result of hardworking public officials doing their very best.
But the persistence of lies around the elections leaves precious little room for error. That’s what makes what happened in Kronenwetter, a village in Marathon County, so damning.
Ballots sent to absentee voters had multiple errors. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, some were partially filled in. Others hadn’t been initialed by the clerk. The clerk’s office, in an unsigned statement on the village’s website, claimed both were the result of “human error.”
Human error may well explain the absence of initials from the office. It’s easy enough to miss a page when you’re filtering through requests, and people do make mistakes. We find the claim of human error much less plausible when you’re talking about something that was done deliberately, such as a partially filled ballot, than something missed in error.
What’s the difference? One is a case of a couple pages potentially sticking together as someone pages through them. The other is an intentional act, the putting of pen to paper in a specific manner, as apparently happened on multiple occasions.
The village’s explanation was that some ballots are partially marked as a test for the scanning systems. That’s a reasonable enough step to take. But the fact those test ballots were not rigorously quarantined, separated completely from anything that could possibly have gone into voters’ hands, is completely unacceptable. Such errors can only feed flames, and we can only imagine the collective facepalm carried out by every other clerk in the state when they heard of this boneheaded blunder.
Why is this seemingly minor event worth making a public statement on? The ballots weren’t counted, and it can’t be claimed at this point they are proof of anything more than inexcusable sloppiness. It’s because, as with so much in American life, trust is at the essential heart of this issue.
Think for a moment about how much trust underlies our daily lives. When you take a dollar bill out of your wallet, what’s it worth? The bill itself is accepted for a dollar’s worth of goods, but why? U.S. currency hasn’t been directly backed by precious metals for more than five decades. It’s what’s called a fiat currency, one that holds value because the United States government says it has value.
But governments say a lot of things, and not all of them receive even a fraction of the amount of trust given to U.S. currency, which is honored across the vast majority of the world’s economy. It comes down to trust. We believe the dollar has value, and thus behave as if it does, because we trust that in this case the word of the government is worthwhile.
Think for a moment about the fundamental trust in fellow citizens that goes into even driving down the street. We trust that people will behave in accordance with the rules of the road. When they make sudden, inexplicable decisions, the odds of a collision go up astronomically. We make an assumption that people are in agreement about what is safe and prudent, and we trust them to behave accordingly.
Trust is at the heart of any functioning society to one degree or another, even if it extends little beyond the home. It must be, because without it we have little on which to rely as cooperative individuals. Trust is even written into Article IV, Section 1 of the Constitution in the form of the full faith and credit clause. That clause binds each state to respect the documents and judicial proceedings produced by others. And that clause actually dates further back. A version was included in Article IV of the Articles of Confederation.
Undermining the trust in elections, even inadvertently, is serious. It cannot be taken lightly. And, regrettably, that’s precisely what happened in Kronenwetter. There needs to be a better explanation of how it happened.
But even more than that, the incident needs to serve as a reminder to election officials of the trust we all place in them, and of the absolute need to preserve that trust.