You’ll notice this page looks different from normal. Instead of doing an endorsement in the presidential race this year, we’re allowing the cases for Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be laid out side-by-side.
Each was written by a member of our top editorial leadership and edited by a third member to ensure consistency in tone and length to the degree possible. The rules we set for those pieces were simple. Make the case for the candidate, without attacking the rival.
Why this approach? We feel this presidential election is critical. The first election of this century saw a number of people claiming the choice mattered little, that the differences between the candidates were so slight it wouldn’t really make much difference who occupied the White House.
How times have changed.
There is little debate today that the two largest parties in American politics have very different views of how the nation should be led. The divisions between supporters of each side have gone from extant but bridgeable to chasms that threaten our nation’s very ability to remain unified.
In such fraught times, it’s important that we remember not all supporters of the two main candidates are just giving that person their backing to deny the opposition power. There are positive cases to be made for the candidates, arguments that focus on what a candidate has done right rather than what the opponent has done wrong.
So we reframed the discussion. Rather than doing a piece that built up one while tearing down the other, we challenged ourselves to think through the cases supporters can make. Presenting a candidate in a positive light without attacking is a rare thing these days. Even ads that seek to polish a candidate’s image most often rely on favorable comparisons with a rival. We wanted to show it doesn’t have to be this way.
Will this change much? We doubt it. We’re newspaper people, a group about as far removed from Pollyanna as you can get. Each of the three people who worked on this package have decades in the business. We have no illusions about a small step like this being a panacea for the ills our nation faces.
And this is a small step. It’s a single, moderately-sized newspaper in Wisconsin trying to present the cases for the candidates to our readers and letting them make up their own minds.
Will these pieces change minds? Again, the answer is probably no. But they do offer an opportunity for supporters of each candidate to understand the views of others, to understand that the goal should be to find candidates with whom we can agree rather than voting for one to block the other.
Partisanship is not inherently problematic. It has been a feature of our nation since its earliest days. What is problematic is toxic partisanship, the venom that poisons attempts to find common ground or even understand what others mean when they speak. That is problematic. That is dangerous. And that is precisely what we see happening far too often.
So we hope you’ll read each piece. We hope you’ll take the opportunity to understand how reasonable people can look at Donald Trump and Joe Biden and reach differing conclusions. We hope you’ll take the time to think, to understand and perhaps elevate your own approach to this most contentious election.