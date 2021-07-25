Journalism and government have a necessarily complex relationship. Journalism’s watchdog role and the understandable impulse to be irritated when the watchdog barks at you mean tension between the two is inevitable.
The relationship is also often symbiotic. Government needs to let people know what it is doing, and journalists are tasked with doing exactly that. Journalism should never be unquestioning about that work. There’s a difference between reporting and promoting, after all. But it’s hard to avoid the reality that both government officials and reporters at all levels often need one another.
It’s hardly a secret that local journalism has been under considerable pressure for the past couple decades. The initial missteps in responding to the challenge of the internet, cost increases for things like paper and shipping, and the rise of behemoths intent on vacuuming up as much digital revenue as possible have all contributed. The pandemic didn’t do the industry any favors, either.
Despite that, we endure. We continue to do our best to bring you relevant, timely news. We strive to ensure we can still tell you both what you need to know about the Chippewa Valley and what you want to know.
There has been in recent months an increase in the recognition that government may have a role to play in leveling the playing field between local newspapers and internet giants like Google and Facebook, which all too often swipe newspapers’ work without acknowledgement or compensation. In June we wrote about the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, which would allow collective negotiations by media with Facebook and Google. A new bill recently introduced to the house, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, offers another approach.
Like the aforementioned JCPA, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a bipartisan effort. The act would offer local business outlets a series of tax credits worth up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in four subsequent years in exchange for using print and digital opportunities offered by their local papers. It’s not a permanent handout, not in the sense incentives so often offered to companies like Facebook and Google become, but rather a five-year breather during which newspapers could get a boost while figuring out a new path forward.
Subscribers would benefit as well, and not just from the basic survival of their local papers. People who subscribe to a newspaper could get tax credits of up to $250 per year.
Our support for the LJSA stems from our desire to continue with that work, to continue supporting the people in our area by telling them what’s happening in their communities. We hope that it becomes one of the bipartisan successes that seem so difficult to find in Congress. Yes, it will help us continue our work covering the Chippewa Valley. But it will also help us pursue changes we’re already working toward.
We’ve known for years that digital initiatives would be a major part of the future of newspapers. That’s why we’ve made investments in both time and money to better understand what the future holds. Our team in Eau Claire has worked closely with other papers in our ownership group to study different approaches and learn from each other’s experiences.
We’ve moved to ensure better products on our website, like the set of explainer graphics and videos about the new sports at this summer’s Olympics. We have aggressively pursued better presentation of stories online and incorporation of things technology allows that print doesn’t. Our website is no longer a secondary thought following the print edition. It has become a deep, rich resource in its own right.
Those efforts are paying off. Our subscriber numbers are rising as digital subscriptions take hold. The results are encouraging. They tell us that there are still many, despite what some claim, who clearly value the coverage we offer. There are people who understand that gathering the news isn’t free, and that paying for it ensures we can perform the essential work of reporting on what is happening in the Chippewa Valley.
To our longtime subscribers, thank you for supporting us. To our new subscribers, in print or online, welcome. We’re in this for the long haul, and we hope you are as well.