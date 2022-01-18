Later this week, if everything goes according to plan, one of the most remarkable scientific achievements in a generation will take place as the James Webb Space Telescope slots into its final orbit at a point known as L2. It’s well worth noting.
The Webb telescope launched nearly a month ago. It’s the primary successor to the Hubble telescope, but much more ambitious. While Hubble remained in orbit fairly close to the Earth, Webb is more than 800,000 miles away and counting. The final placement will be almost 900,000 miles away, at a spot where gravity from our planet and the sun balance out.
Webb uses infrared imaging and requires very, very cold temperatures to function. Jonathan Gardner is the deputy senior project scientist for Webb. Here’s his explanation from the NASA website on why being cold is so important:
“Webb works in the infrared, which is heat radiation. To see the infrared light from distant stars and galaxies, the telescope has to be cold. Webb's large sunshield will protect it from both Sunlight and Earthlight, allowing it to cool to 225 degrees below zero Celsius.”
For the record, that’s minus 370 degrees Fahrenheit. And we thought today’s low temperature was uncomfortable.
That requirement helps frame just how remarkable the telescope is. It uses a five-layered sun shield to keep instruments cold. On Tuesday the temperature on the side facing the sun was a comparatively warm 50 degrees. It was minus 330 degrees on the other side.
That’s just the start. Eighteen separate segments make up the telescope’s mirror, which is 170% of the mirror on Hubble. Each segment will be able to adjust, which should allow for razor sharp images. Oh, and the segments are clad in a very thin layer of gold, which was literally vaporized so it could be applied. When fully operational, NASA says the telescope should be sensitive enough to detect the heat of a single bumblebee at a distance of the Earth to the moon.
The goals are equally ambitious. Distance, when you look into space, is time. The farther away an object is, the longer it took light from it to reach you. Webb’s massive mirror should take our understanding back further than Hubble can, unveiling some of the earliest galaxies and tracing their evolution.
Webb will also be able to observe the atmospheres of other planets. That will tell researchers how common other Earth-like planets are. It may not be able to phone E.T. directly, but it should help us narrow down what neighborhoods to check.
Of course, all this comes with a price tag to match. The original projection of about $5 billion turned out to be half of the final bill. That cost is sure to raise additional questions to the ones already being asked about the exorbitant cost of space exploration.
Here’s why we think it’s still worth it. We already have strong indications that our current theories about the universe are incomplete. New pieces of the puzzle, perhaps even new branches of physics, are needed.
Improving our understanding will lead to new technologies. We’ve seen that happen over and over. Fields like quantum computing were less science than fiction just a generation ago. Now they’re becoming reality, thanks in no small part to better models and theories about just how subatomic particles work. It’s difficult to know precisely what might come of new discoveries, but it’s hardly a reach to say Webb has the potential to radically alter our thinking.
The search for life elsewhere in the universe is a quest for an answer to one of humanity’s oldest questions: are we alone? The discovery of intelligence elsewhere would fundamentally alter perceptions of our place. That verges as much on philosophy as science, given the improbability of communication over such distances, but it’s still a question worth answering.
And that leads to the most nebulous part of why this is worth it. Discovery creates wonder. It creates a sense of awe we badly need in an age of cynicism.
There’s still plenty that can go wrong, but just getting to this point is a remarkable achievement. It has been a generation since such an ambitious project has been launched, and we can’t wait to see what it finds.