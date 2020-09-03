Community boards are a longtime feature of newspapers. They range from editorial boards that exercise considerable influence over the positions the paper takes to informal groups designed to share information. The Leader-Telegram doesn’t currently have such a board.
That is about to change.
The community advisory board we have in mind requires a few basic attributes from people. We want people who can debate without arguing, who know the difference between disagreeing and being disagreeable.
We want people who are passionate about the community, who have a vested interest in seeing Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley flourish. That means having people who are engaged and have a thirst to learn more about our community. We want people who can teach us, but who also want to learn from others.
Our goal is to create a board that represents a cross section of the community, with people from different walks of life and different points of view. It’s important that members represent a diverse set of backgrounds and can articulate how those backgrounds influence their views of the community.
It’s fair to ask why, and why now. What it comes down to is a need for newspapers to be engaged in the community and to guard against blind spots.
It has become common in recent decades for newspapers to be accused of having a political agenda. That’s most often a smoke screen to try to discredit publications that are asking uncomfortable questions. The number of community newspapers like ours that are out to advance a specific agenda is vanishingly small.
What we do frequently have are blind spots. Most newspaper employees, including those in management roles, come from roughly similar backgrounds. Most are college educated. Most have spent decades working their way through the ranks at various papers. Those shared backgrounds make communication between those people fairly easy. But it means that there is a lack of differentiation in the backgrounds of those employees. That can lead to a set of shared assumptions and worldviews, and those don’t always reflect the communities those papers serve.
The community advisory board we’re working to create will help us stay aware of those blind spots and inform us of ideas and views that might not otherwise have occurred to us. While the editorials we produce will remain ours, there is no question it will help inform those editorials.
As to why now is the right time, this has been a goal for a while. Turnover and the ongoing pandemic have pushed things back significantly. But we believe we have a plan for how this can work, how we can ensure distance and reasonable safety.
We’re going to start small. The meetings won’t include more than 10 people initially, in keeping with experts’ recommendations. They’ll be held in a part of our building that is easily separated, with a dedicated entrance, and we’ll maintain space between each person. Masks will be required.
Once the pandemic is brought under control, we plan to open things up more. We’ll add people, and when we’re ready to do that we’ll have another editorial saying so. We hope that announcement is one we’ll be able to make sooner rather than later, but we’re going to pay close attention to experts’ advice.
If you’re interested in participating in the community advisory board, please send a letter or email to Matt Milner, the Leader-Telegram’s editor. Tell us a little bit about yourself, why you want to participate. We’ll figure out times to meet once we can work with people’s schedules.
Our address is 701 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, 54701. Matt can be reached via email at matt.milner@ecpc.com.
We hope to hear from people who want to contribute to making our newspaper better, to helping us serve the community and grow with it. If that’s you, please let us know.