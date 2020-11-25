It’s hard to do a light holiday editorial today. The past several months haven’t brought a lot of lightness to people’s lives.
It’s easy to think of reasons 2020 stinks. Let’s face it, as disastrous years go, it’s going to be hard to top this one.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is obviously the top issue. More than a quarter-million Americans have died, and sober experts predict that number could increase substantially this winter. Wisconsin has been hit particularly hard the past couple months and northwestern Wisconsin, long spared the worst, is now the state’s hotspot.
As with most years, we’ve seen a fair number of celebrity deaths. The recent loss of Alex Trebek felt particularly cruel to many. He had been a constant presence in many of our homes for more than three decades.
Heck, even the Great Pumpkin was off the air. Only a last-minute deal between Apple and PBS restored Charlie Brown’s other holiday adventures to the airwaves.
Despite everything there’s still ample reason to celebrate.
If you’re reading this it means you’re still here, for one. You’ve found the strength and reserves to endure a year that would have seemed impossible not so long ago. That’s more than it may seem. There’s a moment in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” in which one character wishes the events playing out hadn’t happened in his life. The reply is worth noting:
“So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
None of us would have wished this year on anyone. But we are enduring. We can see light at the end of the tunnel, with three vaccines now showing great promise. It’s entirely possible the first steps in national vaccination efforts will take place within the next few weeks.
Celebration might be unseemly in light of the toll the virus has taken, not to mention premature. But we are glad things have moved with a speed unparalleled in medical history and thankful for the efforts so many have made to move medicinal mountains.
The elections this month were the culmination of bitter campaigns that left our nation bruised and exhausted. Even in this, though, there is reason to be thankful.
How many other countries would be able to endure such divides without violence in the streets? The answer is probably shorter than most would guess. The fact we live in a nation with traditions strong enough to withstand such a test is remarkable. The fact is that our nation has endured greater trials before. Each of us, whatever our views, are inheritors of that legacy and we can say it has been upheld again.
We’re thankful that many of our better instincts remain undimmed by a year of trauma and fear. Chippewa Valley communities continue to pull together to support one another. Community Thanksgiving meals will look different this year, with some shifting to take-out only, but groups of volunteers are still determined to serve others.
We don’t know what the coming months will bring. All we can say with a fair degree of certainty is that some more tough times lie ahead. The experiences of 2020 will probably always mark those who have lived through this year.
That brings us to one last point worth making: such times as these are rare.
And, yes, we’re thankful for that, too.