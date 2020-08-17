Recent developments for high school athletics will create a lot of confusion. That’s probably unavoidable.
The WIAA’s approval of an “alternative” plan for fall sports, allowing those teams to compete next spring, gives school districts until Sept. 1 to decide on a path. And even that decision may change. Schools can shut down the fall season and opt for the spring up until they’ve played 50 percent of the schedule.
The WIAA had two fundamental options. It could keep the fall sports on the fall schedule and hope for the best. Some schools would probably opt out of playing. Others would give it their best shots. The other option was to cancel the fall and hope for spring seasons. That would have upset a number of people — look at the reaction to the Big Ten decision — but also would have been definitive.
Instead of taking either of those clear paths, the association created a muddy middle, one that’s not likely to satisfy anyone. It’s a recipe, frankly, for a mess.
Different districts will inevitably reach different conclusions on how best to protect their students. The schedules will change, depending on where outbreaks are and whether they involve teams. Without a single directive, it’s going to be much more chaotic than usual.
The unexpected is always part of sports. Injuries happen. Athletes rise from benchwarmer to star over the course of a season. That’s part of the appeal. This introduces a different sort of unpredictability. It’s one no one has complete control over.
Everyone seems to understand that next spring is likely to be much more amenable to sports than this fall is. While coronavirus trends are going in the right direction nationally, there’s no guarantee we won’t see future surges.
Wisconsin’s figures have been edging downward. We’re not seeing the sharp drop being experienced in states like Mississippi or Florida right now, though we didn’t see their sharp spike in numbers either. But, again, there are few guarantees.
While we understand the desire to try to please everyone, we can’t help but think Wisconsin’s schools and athletes would have been better served by a single approach. The WIAA punted. It passed the buck back to local districts, which must now figure out which approach they want to take.
There’s another factor that isn’t getting nearly the attention it deserves, and we mentioned it here last week. Everything seems to point to at least one vaccine being approved for use by next spring, possibly more. But vaccines are only a solution if people can get them, and there’s a lot of planning that has to take place in order for that to happen.
There are logistical issues, financial factors and scores of questions that need to be answered. In order to end this pandemic, the vaccine needs to be widely available and widely used. Health officials will need to assure a skeptical public that the vaccine is safe, that the speed with which it was developed was due to focus rather than cutting corners. And it needs to start laying out that information in a publicly accessible way.
Some of the work can and should be done now. Some must necessarily wait. But needless delays have been too common in the responses over the past several months, and that simply won’t be good enough once a vaccine is available.
Without those steps being taken, it’s entirely possible that the WIAA’s punt may wind up right back in its lap with the same discussions next spring.