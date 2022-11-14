Well, it’s here. Winter has arrived again. While this particular storm won’t dump a huge amount of snow on us, others eventually will. And Friday looks like it will be the first truly cold day of the season.

How cold? The high is expected to be about 17 degrees. Saturday and Sunday don’t look much warmer, with the National Weather Service anticipating a high of only 19 each day. What could be a couple inches of snow in yards will make the early holiday light displays look nice, but will also reflect any sunlight that manages to struggle through the clouds.