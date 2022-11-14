Well, it’s here. Winter has arrived again. While this particular storm won’t dump a huge amount of snow on us, others eventually will. And Friday looks like it will be the first truly cold day of the season.
How cold? The high is expected to be about 17 degrees. Saturday and Sunday don’t look much warmer, with the National Weather Service anticipating a high of only 19 each day. What could be a couple inches of snow in yards will make the early holiday light displays look nice, but will also reflect any sunlight that manages to struggle through the clouds.
But so what? Right? This is Wisconsin. We’re used to this kind of stuff. Besides, the roads are still comparatively warm thanks to the unusually pleasant fall we’re ending.
Well, that’s true in some respects. Folks up here will gleefully recount memories of -25 degree days for newcomers, or regale them with tales from a few years ago, when the Chippewa Valley got more than 90 inches of snow — most of it in a single month.
While those memories teach us how to handle winter conditions, there’s still a difference between mental memory and muscle memory. It will take a little bit for the nearly-instinctive handling of cars on snow comes back. And, during that time, we will all need to be careful.
It’s hard to say exactly how many weather-related Wisconsin crashes take place each winter. Was that parking lot fender bender due to a patch of black ice or the kids in the back seat distracting an overworked parent? Estimates from the University of Wisconsin-Madison put the figure at something like 18,600. That’s about 13.7 percent of all annual crashes.
But a winter crash can mean challenges the rest of the year just doesn’t have. There’s a lot more daylight at other times, to start. That means people can see a crash more easily and avoid being caught up in it. And a springtime crash usually doesn’t have wind chills that dip below zero.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility, so take it easy in winter weather. That’s especially true when it’s the first couple of snows of the season. Give yourself time to get used to things again.
The timing of this system is appropriate, with this being Winter Hazard Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The annual focus for the National Weather Service acts as a reminder that winter has its own challenges, and that Wisconsin residents need to plan for them.
Monday focused on winter storms and how to stay up to date on what’s happening. The good news is that a winter storm is typically more predictable than a spring or summer severe weather event. It takes place over a broader area. A tornado’s path might stretch for a mile on the ground. A snowstorm will cover a much larger territory, though local totals can still vary considerably.
Tuesday looks at outdoor winter safety. Wisconsin residents stay engaged in outdoor activities throughout the winter. From ice fishing to cross country skiing, there’s something going on even when the temperatures plunge. But it takes a little planning to be safe during winter activities.
The need to keep homes warm during the winter poses its own challenges. Fires become more common. Space heaters are one culprit. If kept too close to draperies or other flammable materials they can be an easy source of ignition.
But furnace issues can pose invisible hazards like carbon monoxide poisoning. Knowing risks and warning signs can keep you safe. That’s Thursday’s focus, along with how to keep cool, occasionally damp conditions from causing mold issues.
And on Friday it comes back pretty much to where we started with this editorial: winter driving. Snow is an obvious challenge. The bigger threat is what you can’t see. Ice can form even on well-maintained roadways, and if you can’t spot it you can be in big trouble very quickly.
Winter’s return was always inevitable. Time doesn’t stop and the seasons always arrive. The best we can do is, well, make the best of it.
Please take some time this week to take a look at the challenges winter poses and prepare for how to meet them. This week’s snowfall is the season’s first, but it most assuredly won’t be the last.