Last week’s storm left a lot of limbs — and a few whole trees — lying across yards in the Chippewa Valley. The snow looked nice, but it has left a genuine pain to deal with.
Eau Claire residents have a little bit of time to deal with the foliage fallout. The Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road will remain open until Jan. 31, 2023. That’s where you can take trees, too, once Christmas ends, though you should make sure they’re free of decorations.
Altoona has a brush site open today in the 800 block of Garfield Avenue. It closes at 6 p.m., and it’s open to Altoona residents only.
The Chippewa Falls site at 5 Bjork-Riverside Drive opens Dec. 26 to accept your Christmas trees as well.
While that covers the vegetation, we’d ask people to also pay attention to a separate winter task: clearing walks and approaches to your home.
This isn’t just a matter of convenience for people. It’s a matter of safety, too. Icy, uneven paths trodden through the snow don’t provide the same fundamental surety of your steps that a clear sidewalk does. There may also be some legal liability, depending on exactly where you live, if someone suffers a fall due to failure to remove snow and ice.
That last doesn’t just go for private residences. The federal government has estimated more than 42,000 workplace injuries due to snow or sleet annually. That’s a lot of lost time for companies nationally.
Yes, snow removal is a royal pain. And that’s especially true when the snow involved is as wet and heavy as it was last week. It’s physically demanding to do with a shovel, and this week’s frigid air isn’t helping. Neither is the wind in the forecast, though the snow it contains won’t weigh nearly as much..
The National Weather Service is among the outlets forecasting widespread blizzard conditions for the next few days. Blizzards, contrary to what many people think, don’t require falling snow. It’s a combination of winds that reach at least 35 mph and blowing snow that limits visibility to a quarter mile or less.
In other words, it’s entirely possible to have a blizzard with light, fluffy snow that has already hit the ground if the wind picks it back up. And, unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s in the forecast. The wind will make it much harder to keep streets cleared, let alone driveways if you’re digging out by hand.
If you let digging out slide until the winds calm down there are some basic tips for being safe. Make sure you’re dressed warmly before heading out, and don’t feel like you have to clear the whole sidewalk or driveway in a single pass. Take breaks if you need them, and stay aware of your physical condition.
The timing couldn’t be much worse for those planning to travel for Christmas. Blowing snow and blustery conditions are expected right through Christmas Eve. The holiday itself should be clear, but it will remain very cold.
It’s going to stay in the single digits for highs at least through Christmas, so taking a few steps now to stay safe makes a world of sense.
If you must travel (and experts aren’t recommending it during this storm), please pack an emergency kit. Make sure you can stay warm against these frigid temperatures, even if your car can’t run. Non-perishable food with plenty of calories is a good idea since staying warm takes a lot of energy. So are basics like chargers or batteries for your cell phones. A small shovel can make digging out a lot easier if you get stuck.
Wisconsin residents are used to winter storms. This one looks like it will be more intense than most, but the same basic rules apply to staying safe. Take it easy on the roads. It’s more important to arrive in one piece than right on time. And dress appropriately for the weather.
The good news: temperatures will warm back up early next week. No one will mistake it for spring, but at this point highs in the teens sound pretty good.