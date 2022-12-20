Last week’s storm left a lot of limbs — and a few whole trees — lying across yards in the Chippewa Valley. The snow looked nice, but it has left a genuine pain to deal with.

Eau Claire residents have a little bit of time to deal with the foliage fallout. The Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road will remain open until Jan. 31, 2023. That’s where you can take trees, too, once Christmas ends, though you should make sure they’re free of decorations.