The uncertain picture of resources for Wisconsin residents in need of mental health care is unnerving. Sen. Kathy Bernier told the Leader-Telegram that the state does not have “a clear map of Wisconsin with an understanding of [locations for] crisis stabilization facilities” or crisis diversion facilities.
When a state senator who is clearly passionate about the issue says the state doesn’t have such basic data, it should be a red flag to anyone who is paying attention. There seem to be some efforts to correct this lack of knowledge, but it’s well worth asking how we got to this point.
The question of where crisis help is available isn’t just a pressing matter for the people in crisis or those who love them. It’s a public safety issue. Both Bernier and Mary Kay Battaglia, executive director for NAMI Wisconsin, made the point that this is a challenge for those who have to encounter someone who is behaving erratically or irrationally. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, which Battaglia works for, says it’s not as simple as having a single approach. Mental health crises vary depending on the core issue.
When law enforcement is brought in to deal with a person in crisis, the outcome is far from certain. At best, it means a potentially lengthy effort to find someone the help they need, taking up time that the officer could be dealing with other issues. At worst, someone gets hurt or killed.
Having treatment resources close at hand doesn’t just cut down on the time in cases like the one above. It also allows family and friends to be present through the treatment process. Battaglia said treatment plans generally include a person’s family and support system. But if the people developing such a treatment plan are hours away from supporters, it becomes much more difficult.
“Closer to home and in your community is much better for everyone involved. It’s more economical. The odds of being successful are much greater,” she said.
That, we need to remember, is the goal. Successful treatment and support are the way forward. They are what people in crisis need.
Mental illness is remarkably varied. The most common type falls into the category of anxiety disorders. An estimated 19 percent of American adults have such an issue. Another 7 percent have depression. Over the course of their lives one in five adults experience a mental illness, and one in 25 have a serious episode. The figures for youth ages 6-17 appear to be similar, with 17 percent experiencing a mental health disorder.
There’s an important point to make here. While anyone in the midst of a mental health crisis needs support and treatment, there is a vast difference between mental health and violence. The presence of a mental illness does not in itself signify greater risk to the public. Equating mental illness and violent behavior is counterproductive and contributes to the stigma that sometimes surrounds mental health issues.
That stigma can prevent otherwise well-intentioned people from dealing with mental illness as an illness. Having depression is not a character flaw. Obsessive-compulsive behavior is not a willful lack of self-control. “Just do better” doesn’t work for mental illness any more than it does for heart disease.
Awareness of mental illness is considerably greater than it was in past generations. The willingness to speak openly about it is, too. There is genuine progress in those statements. When you don’t talk about things or aren’t even aware of their existence, you can’t deal effectively with them.
Wisconsin needs to follow through with efforts to identify where mental health resources are and what areas are lacking. Then it needs to develop a real plan to ensure resources can be accessed more easily in regions that need them. Those are likely to be more rural areas, like much of northwestern Wisconsin. Telehealth may be part of the solution, but there’s going to be a need for investment in facilities as well.
There’s a lot of work to do. But Wisconsin has shown it isn’t afraid of challenges. If the will is there, we can address mental health in a way that benefits everyone.