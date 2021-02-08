Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Wisconsin doesn’t look likely to go very far right now. But it should be a starting point for the state to finally legalize medical marijuana.
The shift nationally has been striking in the past decade. Wisconsin is now distinctly in the minority, one of only 14 states that do not have a means by which marijuana can be used by those with certain medical conditions. Two of Wisconsin’s neighbors, Michigan and Illinois, are among the 15 states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
In 2019, Marquette University’s law school polled Wisconsin residents on medical marijuana and 83 percent, an overwhelming majority, favored allowing medical use. More than half, 59 percent, favored recreational use. That’s a level of unity that you simply don’t find on most issues these days.
Legalization and taxation has proven to be a windfall for states, but let’s assume Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ opposition is enough to stymie the proposal for now. Vos says he is open to the possibility of medical marijuana legalization. So let’s start there. This is an issue with the kind of broad support that doesn’t happen without people from multiple points on the political spectrum agreeing. There seems to be similar potential for agreement among elected leaders. They should get a deal made.
The reality is that last week was a bad one for Wisconsin’s leadership. We’re not going to keep harping on all the reasons, but neither the Legislature nor the governor showed the kind of leadership residents should expect. This, then, is an opportunity to reverse that and show they are capable of getting things done.
There are, of course, other changes that need to happen. The federal government needs to finally get off its collective posterior and revise marijuana’s place under the Controlled Substances Act. Marijuana is a Schedule I drug. Under the act’s requirements, Schedule I drugs must have a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in treatment, and a lack of accepted safety for the drug’s use.
When it comes to the first point marijuana is debatable. Doctors do, in fact, disagree on whether marijuana is chemically addictive. That’s not really surprising. The line between problematic but non-addicted use and true addiction is thinner than many realize.
It’s very difficult to argue that marijuana currently meets the requirements of the second point. There is a broad and growing body of evidence that suggests marijuana has therapeutic value. And that body of evidence has been enough to convince 36 states to allow it.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t valid concerns. Researchers have also pointed to the significantly higher concentrations of THC in some modern strains as reason for caution. That’s a sound argument, one that matches the third point in the CSA’s test. It does not, however, undermine the basic thesis that marijuana may have medical value for specific cases.
If you remain unconvinced, consider this: cocaine and methamphetamine are Schedule II drugs, with fewer restrictions than marijuana. It would be difficult to find too many who would argue they are a lesser threat.
Rescheduling marijuana would also eliminate a genuine hurdle for both medical and recreational marijuana businesses. The ability of such businesses to use the U.S. banking system is currently very much a gray area. That affects tracking revenue, benefits and taxation, the last of which should be a particular concern for governments.
Congressional action is the solution to the federal issues, just as Legislative action is the solution for Wisconsin. Evers’ proposal has more the feel of a gambit, an opening position designed to result in a different outcome, than it does a hard negotiating stance. That means the door is open for the Legislature to act, should they overcome their institutional paralysis.
We understand there are those who will simply never reconcile themselves with any use of marijuana, medicinal or otherwise. But in terms of public acceptance, this debate is over. In terms of medical support, the evidence is mounting.
It’s time. Wisconsin should join states that allow medical marijuana, and it should do so during this year’s legislative session.