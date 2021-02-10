We criticized Wisconsin’s bumpy rollout of vaccine efforts a while back. But, credit where credit’s due, the state seems to have righted the ship.
We don’t believe the initial criticism was unfair. Wisconsin’s early efforts lagged most states, particularly those in the upper Midwest. Our goal was to urge the state to do better, not to attack individuals. Now that they have done so, it’s important that we also recognize the turnaround.
It’s clear Wisconsin is in far better shape with efforts to vaccinate the population than it was just a short time ago. Federal data now shows Wisconsin 10th in the nation for states when it comes to having given people at least one shot. It ranks a bit lower when territories, protectorates and other units are included. But that’s still real progress.
About one in 10 Wisconsinites have now had at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine. Slightly less than 3% have gotten the second dose, too. The state’s percentage of doses used as compared to doses allocated now stands at 78%. That still lags behind the top states, but it’s a vast improvement over the sub-50 percent figure that was in place a couple weeks ago.
That improvement is important. There are growing concerns that some of the new strains emerging may be better able to evade the protection vaccines offer. The only way to prevent new mutations in the virus is to shut the pandemic down, and that means vaccination.
This isn’t a surprise. Scientists have long been aware that tweaks to the vaccines would probably be needed. Fortunately, it appears those tweaks can be made with relative ease, and should be ready to go late this year in some cases. It also underscores the need to work on polyvalent vaccines, those which are effective against more than one strain of a given virus or bacteria.
There are already some such vaccines in use. Your flu shot generally offers some protection against a couple strains of that virus. There is a vaccine that protects against multiple strains of the pneumococcal bacteria which can cause pneumonia and meningitis, among other maladies.
In theory, it should be possible to attack entire classes of virus using a single vaccine. There’s research being done on that option and there’s some cause for optimism. Such vaccines aren’t here yet, but they will herald a genuine revolution in vaccinations when they do come into use.
That, of course, is an issue for another day. We have a more pressing concern at the moment.
Vaccines remain the way out of the current pandemic, and speedy vaccinations are critical to prevent the virus from having opportunities to mutate further. While people are used to the idea of mutations making an illness less lethal — the flu seems to have gone that route — there are no guarantees.
The shifts in COVID-19 are remarkable, though not unexpected. Mutations have made the virus more transmissible. A November article from Smithsonian Magazine noted that it has become extremely rare to find the original Wuhan strain of the virus because others have taken over. While none of those mutations has yet shown a major increase in lethality, that’s more a matter of luck than anything else.
The progress made in the past year with vaccines is stunning. There will be a time when we look back and notice how remarkable it really was. It is unparalleled in the history of medicine.
For now, the state’s effort to vaccinate people against the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining ground. It needed to. The turnaround from the early days of the effort is impressive, and those who have worked so hard to make it happen deserve the credit for their success.
Wisconsin residents should have more confidence in those efforts today, and that’s no minor accomplishment.