Wisconsin’s wolf hunt badly missed the mark this month. Changes are needed.
We’re not going to debate whether Wisconsin should have a wolf hunt right now. That’s not the issue at hand. What we see goes deeper and was a fundamental failure on the part of the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
While there are those who object to all hunting on moral grounds, we’re not among them. We view hunting as a legitimate tool for controlling animal populations, providing recreation and supplying food. When done properly, it’s good for Wisconsin.
But hunting must be done in the context of conserving the resources we have in this remarkable state. That’s where the failure with the wolf hunt was, and that’s what must be examined.
The DNR had a target of 119 wolves for this spring’s weeklong season. Hunters and trappers obliterated that figure, taking about twice as many wolves in a scant three days. When targets are exceeded by that much, it raises serious questions about whether the state was prepared to manage the hunt and conduct it as anything other than a free-for-all.
It didn’t have to be this way. Nor should it be if hunts continue in the future. This had disturbing echoes of practices from previous centuries that nearly eradicated several species from our nation and led to the wolves being listed as a protected species in the first place.
Management of our state’s resources remains essential. We’ve all seen the damage failures leave behind. Anyone who has seen a mine reclamation site knows the land isn’t returned to its previous state, that the best we can do is create an organic scab which, over time, can heal.
Remember the images of bison skulls stacked on the plains after hunts wiped out entire herds. By 1887 some were predicting the species’ extinction within a couple decades. Without intervention, they would have been right.
Abusing our natural resources has a cost.
That is what disturbs us about how this February’s wolf hunt unfolded. The evidence suggests little restraint, a failure to engage in hunting as conservation practice. It cannot be allowed to repeat itself.
Future wolf hunts need to be more strictly controlled. There are templates available for doing so. A season in which those who wish to hunt wolves are required to have a tag, and in which the state limits the number of tags available, would seem to make sense. It would allow better control over the number of wolves taken and for variations based on the health of regional wolf populations within the state.
Such restrictions would likely mean not every hunter who wants to participate in the wolf hunt would be able to do so. Yet restrictions are not uncommon with other species. A tag for hunting a bighorn sheep is expensive and rare enough to draw comparisons to a winning lottery ticket. It’s not just the rare animals that fall under restrictions that go beyond the basic license. Even trout fishing here in Wisconsin requires an additional trout stamp.
Wisconsin’s natural resources are amazing. There’s a reason hunting and fishing, indeed all outdoor activities, are so popular here. Wisconsinites enjoy our state’s beauty in all seasons, through activities that range from the quiet of skiing through freshly-fallen snow to the rolling waves of Lake Superior.
The reality, though, is that those resources depend on our ability to manage ourselves and govern our use of them. A free-for-all scramble doesn’t accomplish that. History shows that squandering our resources has consequences, and we’re not keen on seeing the lesson repeated yet again.
It is possible this becomes a moot point in the coming months. There have been calls for the Biden administration to restore protections for the wolves. Wisconsin’s hunt will likely bolster those voices. But at this time the only responsible act is to proceed under the assumption that there will be additional hunts and to plan accordingly.
Those plans must include efforts to prevent the kind of thing we saw last week.