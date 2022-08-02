There’s a line on the National Night Out website that does a pretty good job encapsulating what the movement attempts to do. It’s attributed to Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. Senator from Texas:
“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and surroundings. National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities.”
We’re not certain the event has indeed triumphed, but Hutchinson’s words serve as an aspiration for what the night is intended to do.
Americans like to ascribe to ourselves a history in which people invariably knew their neighbors, a past in which summer evenings were spent with people talking on the porch or the stoop with those who lived nearby. There’s more than a hint of mythologizing the past in that sentiment. But there’s also a kernel of truth.
There was indeed a time in which people engaged with their neighbors as a means of simply passing the time. It wasn’t all that long ago when radio reception was spotty once you went too far past cities. If a neighbor had good reception, it wasn’t out of the question that friends would gather to hear Dizzy Dean announce a game or FDR give a fireside chat.
Television? That wasn’t commonplace until much later. And we’re seeing much the same thing play out today with internet service.
So, while a time of absolute harmony between neighbors never existed, there really was one when the entertainment options that occupy people most evenings today simply weren’t widely available. People used other means of biding the time, and talking with friends sure seems to have been more common. Bringing that back, if even for a night, has value.
According to the organization’s website, the idea behind National Night Out dates to the late 1970s and early 1980s, when a volunteer with a Pennsylvania community watch program started having trouble getting submissions for the program’s newsletter. Other communities had the same challenge. That led to creation of the National Association of Town Watch in 1981 and the first National Night Out three years later.
Thousands of communities nationally now participate. National Night Out counts 115 in Wisconsin, including Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. Tiny communities take part alongside major cities. The aptly-named Friendship, Wisconsin (pop. 725) participates, as does Milwaukee (pop. 577,222).
The participation in our state says something. New York and Florida both have far larger populations, but neither matches the number of communities participating in National Night Out that Wisconsin does. And our state tops California on a per capita basis.
Nobody pretends that National Night Out is going to solve all the challenges communities face with crime, isolation from each other and a basic lack of knowing who lives around you. One night can’t do that, no matter how widespread the activity is.
But what it can do is plant a seed. National Night Out offers the opportunity for people to get a gentle nudge toward re-engagement with their neighborhoods. It can prompt people to at least know who your neighbors are. You don’t need to be in everyone’s business, but recognizing neighbors well enough to feel comfortable giving a smile and a wave when you see them is no bad thing.
People often look to official responses to address problems. In many cases that’s appropriate. But we can’t ignore the potential of simple human interactions to improve our communities.
The basic fact is that most people want the same things. They want safety for their families. They want neighborhoods that feel like home, not homes that feel like bunkers. By reaching out and at least knowing the familiar faces in the neighborhood, we can begin to accomplish those things.
If you didn’t participate in National Night Out last night, that’s fine. Just remember that there doesn’t have to be a designated evening to say hello, to begin the process of getting to know those around you.