With all the sniping and mudslinging that surrounds elections, there are always a few issues that come up that are, well, unusual. One of them is right in this area.
Stanfold voters are casting ballots in a referendum on, effectively, whether to end Prohibition. It’s a non-binding vote, though a significant margin either way would probably carry its own weight. The question is straightforward: “Should the town of Stanfold issue alcoholic beverage licenses allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the town?”
There’s a question about when Stanfold’s ban on alcohol sales began. Some communities barred such sales well before the 18th Amendment was adopted, and clearly some have retained the bans well after the 21st Amendment reversed national Prohibition. But no one in living memory appears to recall such sales.
The vote in Stanfold is more of a curiosity than anything. It’s a reminder that local quirks can endure well beyond the time many issues were thought settled. And, given the ease of transportation from one area to another, it’s not as if residents of Stanfold are prevented from buying a six pack, even if they can’t do so in town.
Not every vote that makes people shake their heads is quite as innocuous, though. Five states will vote next week on whether to ban slavery: Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
Yes, you read that right. More than 150 years after the Civil War and the 1865 ratification of the 13th Amendment, slavery remains technically legal in the United States.
Understanding how that’s the case means understanding why words matter, even in seemingly simple cases. Here’s the text of the 13th Amendment:
“Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
“Section 2. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
That’s it. Fewer than 50 words in all. It bans what most people think of as slavery, the inter-generational possession of people by other people. Look closely, though. That exception looms large.
Slavery remains a legal option for sentencing under that amendment. That’s not a theoretical issue, either. Colorado removed language allowing slavery as punishment from its legal framework in 2018. Nebraska and Utah have done the same. But almost 20 state constitutions still allow slavery in theory.
The exemption has been used historically to allow for inmate work at no cost to the state. And that use has been widespread indeed. The prospect of suddenly having to pay minimum wage for inmate labor led a surprising state to reject a ban. Deep-blue California saw its legislature reject such a change after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration warned that the price tag could be in the billions of dollars.
This is a case, though, where we can’t believe it’s a question of one or the other. States carve out exemptions to wage laws on a regular basis. Many states allow lower pay to employees at the youngest allowable ages. Most allow pay to dip below minimum wage when the employee receives tips.
An exemption allowing a lower rate of pay for those who are behind bars, even a dramatically lower rate, is not functionally so different from the existing laws that legislators don’t bat an eye about. It’s a piece of legislation, that’s it.
Given the relative ease of enacting such a change, we find it hard to believe that any state would knowingly allow slavery to exist in this day and age. Slavery was wrong, full stop. It caused immeasurable harm. The United States continues to deal with fallout from the practice more than a century and a half after its widescale practice ended.
Words, as we said, matter. The right word in the right place can allow our nation to do tremendous good. An ill-considered word can cause unneeded pain. The 13th Amendment’s words created a gap states today should indeed be closing.
Not every ballot issue is so consequential, of course. Some, as in the case of Stanfold, simply decide whether someone can buy a beer at the corner gas station. But even then, the words with which the ballot is created most definitely matter.