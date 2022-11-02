With all the sniping and mudslinging that surrounds elections, there are always a few issues that come up that are, well, unusual. One of them is right in this area.

Stanfold voters are casting ballots in a referendum on, effectively, whether to end Prohibition. It’s a non-binding vote, though a significant margin either way would probably carry its own weight. The question is straightforward: “Should the town of Stanfold issue alcoholic beverage licenses allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the town?”