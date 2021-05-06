Tonight marks the football finale for both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. Fittingly, the two face off to cap one of the strangest seasons either has ever played.
Under normal circumstances, of course, we’d be something like six months past the season. But Eau Claire decided to forego the fall season last year, instead hoping for better pandemic conditions with the spring. There didn’t turn out to be major outbreaks associated with the fall season, but it’s hard to fault the district for playing it safe in a very uncertain situation.
Things are indeed different now. During the time last fall when the teams would normally play, COVID cases were beginning their rise toward a November peak. Now, we’re talking about restrictions easing as more people are vaccinated. While the pandemic isn’t over, there’s no question we’re in a better position now than we were then.
The spring season hasn’t turned out the way either team probably hoped. Neither the Old Abes nor the Huskies will come close to a winning record. But they’ve stood tall this spring, playing hard each game. They’ve given their coaches, their fans and, most importantly, themselves their best efforts.
As we’ve said before, we don’t support our local teams based on their records. We support them because they’re our local teams. And both have made us proud this season.
Before long we’ll be getting into graduation season. Fortunately, most will look a lot more like the traditional commencements than was possible last year. Many will still have changes, but they represent a real step back toward pre-pandemic normalcy.
There remain concerns about how this academic year has gone. The widely-held view is that virtual learning did not measure up in important ways, and that there will be ripples from it for several years. That’s not a particular surprise, either. It’s going to take time to figure out just what was missed and how to go about filling the gaps.
We’ve asked people several times to think about what kind of world they want to live in after the pandemic ends. Changes are, by nature, disruptive. But the massive disruptions of the past 14 months offer us a chance to shift gears without throwing routine out the window. After all, routine hasn’t been present in the way we were used to for more than a year now.
Events like the pandemic end, but the reverberations will echo for a very long time. The reality is that we won’t know the full effects for years, perhaps decades. And that’s not even taking into account the fact people who lost loved ones or may have lifelong complications from the virus.
It seems likely the pressure of the pandemic exacerbated the political and social divisions that we see so clearly today. But we’d be kidding ourselves if we thought the end of the pandemic would end them. That’s not the way things work.
Just as it will take patience and time to figure out what students will need when they return to classes this fall, a dose of the same would go a long way toward finding solutions for the problems our society has. Knee-jerk responses and blind rage can’t solve them.
Not everyone who disagrees on a subject is automatically the enemy. Not everyone of a different political persuasion is your opponent. Tact and decorum may have taken some time off, but we still believe they have an important place in our society.
The start to this decade has been, to quote the Grateful Dead, “a long, strange trip.” It’s not finished yet, either. But as the end comes into sight we hope people will be patient with themselves and others. George H.W. Bush may have been ridiculed after voicing a hope for “a kinder, gentler nation,” but he wasn’t wrong.
For now, though, let’s enjoy tonight’s game. Everyone worked hard to get to this point. It’s time to celebrate a very strange season.