The BBC ran an interesting article last week about the relative ages of American political leaders and those of other countries. It wasn’t an entirely flattering picture.
The average age of a member of the U.S. House is now 58.4 years old. The Senate, unsurprisingly, is somewhat older, at 64 years. Both of those are significantly older than the median age of the country, which the Census Bureau pegged at 38.6 as of 2020.
The comparatively advanced age of Congress compared to the population as a whole shouldn’t surprise anyone. No one is eligible for a seat in the House until age 25. You have to be 30 to be in the Senate. Given that, we shouldn’t be surprised that Congress doesn’t reflect America’s demographics when it comes to age.
But we have a hard time believing the intent was what we have today, in which the leadership is ossified by those clinging to power.
The BBC pointed out that the relative ages of American leadership aren’t just out of step with the national population. They stand out among the legislatures of most nations. No lower chamber of a national legislature has a higher average age than the U.S. House, and only two top the Senate for upper chambers.
The article’s implication was that the aging of American political leadership is a problem. Frankly, we think there’s something to that. Age in itself isn’t necessarily the issue, though. It’s that the same people have been in more or less the same positions for a generation or more, and that stifles innovation and creativity.
How many times have we seen our nation’s political leadership rehash the same disputes and slights that have largely consumed them since the 1990s? It seems as if we’ve seen them chase their tails for three decades, endlessly sniping at one another and dredging up old grievances to justify new pettiness.
Would a younger Congress yield better results? Perhaps. Younger generations often do bring new ideas forward more readily than their elders. They’re often more willing to embrace change as a means of moving forward.
But there’s no guarantee. A quote from, of all places, the James Bond film “Skyfall” sums up the situation. When a notably youthful Q told Bond that age, “is no guarantee of efficiency,” Bond shot back that “youth is no guarantee of innovation.”
There are plenty of examples over the years of young members of Congress who flame out quickly or sacrifice credibility by trying to change too much, too fast when they lack the fundamental stature to do so. There have been embarrassing outcomes from both major parties.
But we believe there’s value in having younger adults engaged in the process. There’s value in developing the next generation of leaders and making sure they have opportunities to gain experience. Right now, that doesn’t seem to happen nearly as often as it should.
One option is changing the age requirements for running for Congress. Moving the age for House members to 21 has been suggested. It’s an interesting idea, one with benefits and drawbacks. The opportunity is clear. But modern research indicates full maturity doesn’t arrive until a person is in their mid-20s.
What we see a need for more than anything is for us as a nation to weigh how we can encourage talented, thoughtful young adults to consider stepping into the political arena. We need to find people who can rise to become leaders 15 or 20 years from now. And we need to do that without encouraging the worst excesses of the political extremes.
It would be a mistake to entirely discard the benefits of experience. But it is just as much a mistake to undervalue potential and willingness to think differently about the challenges our nation faces. Above all, we need to be discussing how we will discover new generations of leaders, how we will develop them into the kind of people we need at the helm.
No generation, no matter how stubbornly it resists, can hold power forever. Father Time, as athletes know, remains undefeated. And the longer we ignore that fact the more trouble we’re likely to face down the road.