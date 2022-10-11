The BBC ran an interesting article last week about the relative ages of American political leaders and those of other countries. It wasn’t an entirely flattering picture.

The average age of a member of the U.S. House is now 58.4 years old. The Senate, unsurprisingly, is somewhat older, at 64 years. Both of those are significantly older than the median age of the country, which the Census Bureau pegged at 38.6 as of 2020.