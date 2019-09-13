Floridians were relieved when computer models predicted a mass of dry air was moving toward the state, essentially steering Hurricane Dorian away from the U.S. East Coast. That Saturday forecast was still holding up four days later as Dorian passed us by on its way up the Atlantic Seaboard after wreaking havoc in The Bahamas.
Are we prepared to trade that forecast accuracy for faster Instagram posts?
That could be the digital deal with the devil if bureaucrats and Big Telecom continue with their dreams of a hyperfast 5G wireless network in its current form. 5G wireless will use frequencies very close to the faint signal emitted by water vapor in the atmosphere. American and European satellites read those water-vapor signals and brainy forecasters use them to help create those models we obsess over when a hurricane is on the prowl.
If that 5G noise bleeds over into the water vapor frequency, the satellite readings could become garbage, and the forecasting less reliable. Last month, The Seattle Times reported that a briefing paper from Northrop Grumman, which developed water vapor sensors for satellites, warned that measurements "can be 'contaminated' by even slight noise into the band."
"Instead of giving a seven-day forecast, you're going to get a two- or three-day weather forecast," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.
Neil Jacobs, the acting head of NOAA, told Congress in May that the current scheme for a nationwide 5G network would make hurricane forecasting 30% less reliable. Jacobs warned that the lead time where forecasters could predict a hurricane's movement would be reduced by a couple of days.
To illustrate the danger, Jacobs told House members that — because of 5G interference — a reliable European computer model would have forecast 2012's Superstorm Sandy to remain at sea instead of making landfall in New Jersey.
The reduced accuracy would affect all manner of forecasts, not just hurricanes. For example, farmers rely on weather forecasts to make decisions about planting, irrigating and fertilizing crops.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai (a lawyer, not a scientist) waves off the concerns. He ignored appeals from Bridenstine and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to delay an auction of frequencies that companies like Verizon and AT&T will use to build 5G networks.
Those companies stand to make billions. 5G is expected to not only speed up wireless device downloads and reduce response times (known as latency) but also create new possibilities for self-driving cars, robots and games.
We get the eagerness of telecom companies — they stand to make fortunes from 5G. We also understand the 5G eagerness of everyone from businesses to government to gamers.
What we don't understand is why — considering the lives and property at stake — the risks to accurate weather forecasting aren't being treated with more gravity by everyone in the federal government, especially the FCC.
NOAA's Jacobs and others have suggested that limiting the power of transmitters would protect forecasting capabilities, which seems like a reasonable solution. These competing interests must figure out a sweet spot for 5G power levels that will serve the economy and keep the public safe.
