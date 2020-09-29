Last November, the UW-Eau Claire community was rocked to its core because of a racist social media post shared among five student athletes. Following the initial outrage, Chancellor Schmidt convened an EDI (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Rapid Action Task Force (RATF) to recommend actions that could be implemented quickly. These recommendations would strengthen the institution, and allow us to respond to bias-related incidents in a more coordinated fashion. The first, and most critical recommendations of the EDI task force, was the implementation of a restorative justice process.
At the root of restorative justice is the acceptance and acknowledgement of, and the acceptance of responsibility for harmful behaviors. It also involves the process of bringing the violators and harmed individuals together to repair the harm and trauma caused by the initial harmful behavior(s). The aim of this is to develop a safer and more trusting environment for all involved. As an institution of higher learning, I fully embrace the principles of restorative justice as a means to educate, as opposed to other models of judicial processes. While restorative justice is being implemented on college campuses across the country in lieu of, or in addition to the traditional model of student conduct, it is rarely used in the context of promoting racial justice and equity. This is where UW-Eau Claire has the opportunity to build something truly unique in higher education. To practice what we preach.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with initiatives that span the gambit of everything involved in making a Center like this work. More importantly, in my experience, there are few things that elicit the kind of visceral reaction that racism (perceived or real), racial insensitivity, or the lack of acknowledging that a wrong has been committed can. I believe that the UW-Eau Claire has the capacity to build an environment that does not run from these difficult conversations. Rather, we can cultivate a university that charges into the process of racial reconciliation to build a better tomorrow. I know that every member of the Blugold community can play a part in building the kind of community that we are all craving.
On Sept. 21, I formally announced the creation of the UW-Eau Claire Center for Racial and Restorative Justice. This center will provide the foundation for research, education and change leadership on racial issues for current and future generations of Blugolds.
The impetus for the creation of the center is two-fold. First, to tackle an issue that most people avoid like the plague – race. While race has been at the root of conflict in this country since its inception, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) continue to face barriers that White Americans, no matter how woke, could ever fully appreciate. Let me be clear, there are millions of White allies that will march hand in hand with their BIPOC brothers and sisters. There are also those who believe that Race is something that should not be discussed, is not a barrier, and feel as if they have it just as bad as minorities in America. In some cases, this may be true. Socioeconomics knows no racial boundaries, and can wreak havoc on rural and urban communities equally. Yet, in almost every category of American life, BIPOC citizens lag significantly behind White citizens. The Center for Racial and Restorative Justice at UW-Eau Claire will tackle a myriad of issues around race, racism, and the current and historical inequities that are rooted in racial discrimination.
The second reason for the center is to deal with the concept of Restorative Justice, which will allow us to engage in the critical work around racial reconciliation. The case above is a perfect example of a situation in which restorative justice could help to bring healing to a fractured university. Our entire university was hurt by this incident. It will take our entire university to heal this divide. We cannot be divided when it comes to the future of UW-Eau Claire. We must practice restorative justice to heal. I look forward to leading this transformative path at UW-Eau Claire.