Over the weekend the trickle of decisions about fall sports around the nation began to pick up just a bit. We sympathize with the people trying to make those calls. What we don’t know vastly outweighs what we do about how widely the COVID-19 virus will have spread by the time seasons start or what they’ll look like at the end of the various seasons.
There is one thing that’s clear to us, though. If it’s not safe to have students in class, it’s probably not safe to have them on the field either.
The decision on whether to cancel a season or postpone it in hopes the spring will look better is wrenching. The potential that students who have put in years of practice could conceivably end with a senior season that never happens is heartbreaking. It’s not what the students, their families and everyone else who has put so much work in over the years deserve. But it’s a very real possibility.
There are those who will point to the fatality rates for COVID and ask why people should worry so much, especially when younger patients tend to come through with far fewer complications. We’d point out that fewer is not the same as none, and that there are issues beyond the raw number of deaths to consider.
The National Center for Education Statistics estimates there were about 56.6 million students in K-12 schools last fall. That’s a bit higher than the U.S. Census Bureau’s figure. So an estimate of about 55 million is probably close. Wisconsin has something on the order of 872,000 students.
The prevalence of the virus in the general population is hard to establish, especially with what we are learning about asymptomatic cases. The best estimates we’ve seen are around 2 percent, and there’s not really any reason at this time to suspect the figure for students is radically different from that of the rest of the population.
What does that all mean?
It means that, if the level of the virus in students is 2 percent, about 17,440 Wisconsin students could be expected to have it when they return to class. Most, as noted, would have few or no symptoms.
If the fatality rate for students is also 2 percent, a bit lower than what Johns Hopkins University lists for the overall rate in the U.S. but in line with some other estimates, that’s about 350 students.
The math is uncomfortable. It should be. Every one of those students would have family and friends. The figure might not be overwhelming when considering the state’s population or that of all Wisconsin’s school-aged children, but it would be overwhelming for at least 350 families.
The decision comes down, at its most basic level, to what level of risk we’re willing to accept. Those 350 students are why we’re worried. They are why we’re talking about this here. Is that worry enough to shut down classes or sports? That’s a tough call.
The problem is that it’s easy to talk about percentages. They’re just statistics. It’s a mathematical formula that gives us a sterile answer. When you start thinking about the real people involved it gets messier.
We are confident that schools all want to do the right thing. Administrators, teachers, aides, coaches and everyone else want to keep students safe. They have to weigh undesirable outcomes against potentially tragic results.
This isn’t a comfortable discussion to have. It should be troubling. It’s crucial, though, and something we can’t responsibly avoid. There is no obviously right call here. Even decisions made in good faith today may have to change in a month.
But if students aren’t in the classroom, they shouldn’t be on the field either.