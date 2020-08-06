We’re not particularly interested in detailing every pronouncement made by celebrities and performers. There’s too much ground to cover and, frankly, it’s not generally worth the time and effort.
When someone with the visibility and local connections of Justin Vernon speaks up, though, it’s worth taking note. This isn’t a random celeb on Twitter, but someone with a longstanding connection to Eau Claire and a deep relationship with the community.
This week’s release of a new Bon Iver single “AUATC,” performed with Jenny Lewis and Bruce Springsteen, was accompanied by a description designating the song as an “anti-capitalist single.” That caught our attention.
It has become fashionable in recent years to designate capitalism as the root of the economic problems our nation has. That’s understandable to a point. There are, and always have been, clear difficulties. There’s a reason for the saying capitalism is the worst economic system — except for all the others.
There’s an unquestionable irony in how that message is often being promoted, though. In many cases the proponents are people who have made their names and fortunes through eager participation in a capitalist system.
But where we differ from this trend is the wholesale dismissal of capitalism. The flaws it has do not overshadow the equally real benefits. Even European-style socialist approaches rely heavily on capitalistic features. The governments in those systems, particularly in Western Europe, tend to avoid stifling private business because they understand that private industry is the engine of modern economics.
There’s a lack of nuance being used, and that poses risk. We do not see capitalism in and of itself as the issue. That’s a simple answer that fails to address the very real issues that exist. Instead, we see a need for debates on multiple facets of our government and economic levers. Those debates require detailed analysis, something that isn’t possible with sloganeering.
One of the key lessons of the 20th century should be a distrust of simple answers for complex problems. The governments that offered those, particularly in the first half of the century, said the difficulties faced by their societies could be fixed with simple approaches. Everything was black-and-white, with enemies on one side and the trusted few on the other.
We know what happened in those cases. Notably, the governments that used such techniques emerged from both sides of the political spectrum. And, in each case, the simple solutions enabled homicidal policies that targeted their own people.
Is that the goal of people who are calling themselves anti-capitalist? We don’t believe so. Nor is it the goal of those who call themselves anti-socialist. Suggesting otherwise would be engaging in the same sort of overly reductive, simplistic argument we’re questioning.
What concerns us is that simple slogans are no substitute for debate. When politicians or others say there’s a simple fix for society’s ills, that’s simply not true. When people substitute “us” and “them” for we, it’s a red flag.
There are real debates that need to take place. There are legitimate arguments that can be advanced on tax policies and rates. There are genuine reasons for concern about the economic disparities and the polarization of incomes over the past several decades. We want to see those discussions take place. They’re necessary for continuing progress in our nation, and responsible debate always has a place in our society.
Such discussions are challenging. They involve close scrutiny of long-held beliefs. They are anything but easy. It’s no wonder many are more comfortable with simplicity.
The discussions are essential, though. And we, as a society, must show the willingness to take them on and find ways to step back from the polarization that has risen over the past decade or two. Doing so will not solve everything. We’re not going to make a promise that simple. But it does hold the best hope of allowing us to emerge with a better understanding of our nation, our economy and ourselves.