It sent a strong message. Law enforcement and elected officials standing behind U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil as he introduced his first bill, HR 2149, "Exposing the Financing of Human Trafficking Act," at the Racine County sheriff's substation.
"When we give foreign aid from the federal government to countries globally, we need to know they're our partner in stopping illicit financing and human trafficking," said the freshman Republican representing the 1st Congressional District. That's what this bill does. It holds countries accountable."
Steil, a member of the House Committee of Financial Services, is working with law enforcement in finding effective ways to slow down what has become a major concern. Human trafficking is a huge and growing issue in Kenosha County, located on the I-94 corridor between Chicago and Milwaukee.
"Over the last two years, I've learned how it's riddled throughout Kenosha County," county Sheriff David Beth said at the Racine news conference. "We know it runs rampant along the interstate.
"To hear the federal government and Congressman Steil is working at this to eliminate and curb and deal with this on a local and national level is wonderful for me and law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin."
HR 2149 is co-sponsored by seven Republicans and seven Democrats. It must move through the Committee of Financial Services to get to the full House.
We know Steil will work on it in Washington, just as law enforcement and the community at large has been working on this issue locally. We recently reported on a community effort to open a safe house in Kenosha County. It would be the largest house operated by Selah Freedom, a Florida-based nonprofit with a mission to end sex trafficking.
There were more than 300 human trafficking victims — ranging in ages 13 to 62 — identified in the last four years in Kenosha and Racine counties, according to Neal Lofy, an investigator with the Racine Police Department.
This problem needs everyone at the table, and it's now time for the state to step up. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has called for six new positions at the Department of Justice to help with human trafficking investigations.
Kaul's personnel request is included in Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal. To date it has not come to a vote.
"There's sex trafficking and forced labor," Kaul told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "... It's in my view an outrage that this is a crime that still exists. It's important that we raise awareness of it."
Kaul has said that four of the positions would join the DOJ's digital forensics unit, which focuses on recovering evidence from electronic devices. The other two would bolster the Internal Crimes Against Children Task Force, which receives tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
There should be bipartisan support in Madison to combat human trafficking. Let's hope this is one area of an agreement among Republicans and Democrats.
