This is not an editorial any newspaper ever wants to run. The Leader-Telegram has served the Eau Claire area as a daily paper for generations. We’ve been proud to do it.
Even as changes in the economy meant declines and changes to revenues, we have endured. There have been hard decisions along the way, difficult steps that were taken to ensure we could continue to fulfill our role as community observers and watchdogs. Today’s publication of our final Sunday paper is the latest such step.
Is this the same newspaper it once was? No. But here’s the thing: No newspaper is. Even if revenues, publication dates, staffing levels and myriad other factors were identical to those a couple decades ago, we wouldn’t be the same paper. We couldn’t be. The community itself is different.
At their best, newspapers are inevitably a reflection of the communities they serve. We have to be. Our whole purpose is to reflect what is happening in the cities and towns we serve. If they change, we do too.
So, as Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Wisconsin itself changed, we did. New people arrived. Longtime figures in our newsroom departed. Through it all, our purpose never wavered. We want to tell the community’s stories, let you know what’s happening in your local governments and in your schools. We strive to be the community’s candid friend, telling things the way they are.
And that will not — must not — change.
Yes, the end to our weekend print editions is a tough move. It’s not one we like making or wanted to make. As you all know, this year has been anything but typical. The COVID-19 pandemic has clobbered business after business. And, when businesses are forced to close their doors for a while, they don’t need to advertise in the same way. That undermines the model upon which virtually every American newspaper is based.
The reality today is that difficult decisions have to be made. But we’re also taking steps to ensure we have a bright future.
We’re working hard to ensure our coverage is as thorough as it can be. Newspapers don’t look for a five-second soundbite to air as part of a 30-second story on air. We are limited only by the amount of time it takes to write a good story. Even the limitations of print space are different today, with the internet allowing longer pieces, more photos and elements like video and interactives.
In fact, technology has made it easier than ever to get stories from the L-T. We can break stories on our website, and we’re tweaking our approach to ensure stories are posted throughout the day as they are ready. Everything is also available through our e-edition and our app. Our audience has never been larger or as far-reaching as it is today, and we’re committed to distributing news as efficiently as possible.
We do this for a couple reasons. One is because that’s what we need to be doing in order to cover the area. Beyond that, though, we’re working to make the case that our subscribers should renew and that those who haven’t subscribed should do so. Every edition is a sales pitch. Every day is a new opportunity to make our case.
We know there will be people out there who are upset by this change. We get it. We’re not thrilled about it, either. It’s not something we did lightly, but rather in an effort to ensure we can continue to serve Eau Claire for generations to come. We hope most people will understand that.
To our readers, thank you. You make our work possible. You have stood with us, and we’re proud to stand with you.
To those who haven’t yet subscribed, what are you waiting for? We’d be happy to have you join us.
Thanks for reading, Eau Claire. Thanks for advertising and subscribing. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities.
— Matt Milner, editor