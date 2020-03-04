It was 20 years ago that a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a couple of extra minutes likely were all that separated the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball program from a national title.
In the NCAA Division III championship in Salem, Va., Calvin (Mich.) College stormed to a 22-point second-half lead. But UW-Eau Claire roared back and had the momentum in the game’s waning moments, falling just short by a handful of points. The Blugolds were playing without standout center Jon Wallenfelsz, who suffered the knee injury in a quarterfinal win over Buena Vista (Iowa) University three games earlier. Wallenfelsz, who played bigger than his 6-foot-8 frame, had aspirations of playing professionally.
“This tournament has been a roller-coaster ride for us,” said point guard Matt Fermanich after the finale. “We used (Wellenfelsz’s absence) as a motivation, and we wanted to win this championship for him.”
Though they came up just short, Sherm Carstensen was named Final Four MVP after averaging 35 points, nine rebounds and three steals over two games. He also hit a 27-foot, last-second, game-winning 3-pointer in a quarterfinal in Iowa to guide the team past UW-Stevens Point. The Blugolds needed overtime to beat Buena Vista and advance to the matchup with the Pointers. In the national semifinal, they cruised to a 28-point victory.
“I can’t take any credit,” Carstensen said after being named Final Four MVP. “Everyone on this team is just a champion. Yeah, we came up a little bit short. But we gave our hearts and souls out there.”
The 1999-2000 UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team had an eclectic roster featuring transfers and five players from Eau Claire. Two key contributors, Quintin Johnson and the late Eric Gardow, took circuitous routes to the program. Johnson, who now lives and works in the Twin Cities area, was 30 years old during the Final Four run, and Gardow’s three years with the program spanned more than a decade.
Whether this year’s squad has the same chemistry to help make a similar run remains to be seen. The current Blugolds will have their own stories to tell after this year’s national tournament. UW-Eau Claire squares off with Whitman (Wash.) College on Friday with the winner taking on either host St. John’s (Minn.) University or Ripon College in the second round.
UW-Eau Claire earned an at-large bid to the dance as one of three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams in the field, and the conference has won five of the past 10 national titles.
Whether this season ends Friday, in the national championship or somewhere in between, Carstensen’s comment 20 years ago could serve as valuable advice.
“We don’t get down on ourselves,” he said, “and we don’t get down on each other.”
And current head coach Matt Siverling hopefully will have a sentiment similar to that of former coach Terry Gibbons when the 1999-2000 season ended.
“If I could,” Gibbons said, “I’d take them all to a nice, white sandy beach so they could relax and think about what they’ve done this season.”
