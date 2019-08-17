Budgeting may be the most arduous task for those serving in local government.
Year after year, it seems balance sheets get tighter and it’s never easy to cut costs, particularly when that could mean jobs or services. But it appears that’s what awaits Eau Claire County Board supervisors as deliberations hit their stride for 2020.
“I have some real concerns about our financial situation,” supervisor Gerald Wilkie said Monday during a county Finance and Budget Committee meeting, according to a story by the Leader-Telegram’s Ryan Patterson.
“The trajectory we’re on is not good.”
A hot-button issue Monday were the finances of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. The agency provides programs for vulnerable and low-income residents. DHS had a seven-figure loss last year and lost $1.45 million in just the first quarter of 2019.
Officials expressed concern that the losses could total as much as $4 million by the end of the year. That would take a significant bite out of a total budget that measured about $113.7 million in 2019.
• • •
At the committee meeting, supervisors expressed frustration that DHS didn’t provide information regarding mitigation plans and was not represented at the event. Wilkie said the department’s losses could reach $3 million this year.
“I don’t want to sound negative, but I don’t think that everybody grasps the financial situation,” Supervisor Steve Chilson said. “... We’re in the danger zone. We’re close to having significant issues.”
Chilson added a slightly more colorful assessment of the situation.
“It’s like we got this $2 million-plus elephant in the room,” he said, “and nobody really wants to grab it by the horns and drag it to the ground.
“I think it’s kind of a waste of time ... We’re not accomplishing anything.”
• • •
The city of Eau Claire also has concerns regarding its 2020 budget. According to the Leader-Telegram’s Andrew Dowd, its shorftall is estimated at nearly $1 million, roughly triple the figure from a year ago.
We don’t envy the work put forth by our local governments. Budgeting can be a thankless task, particularly when a ledger features higher figures for expenses than revenue. It’s literally and figuratively a balancing act.
At the county level, tough choices undoubtedly are ahead for DHS and, by extension, the board. But that’s all the more reason for timely transparency from all departments.
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in as local officials determine the appropriate course of action. Both parties need to be as informed as possible as soon as possible.
The more data, feedback and discussion we can take into consideration, the greater the chances that we’ll choose the right paths to take.
— Liam Marlaire, assistant editor