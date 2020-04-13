Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order shutting down all but essential business expires April 24. It should not be extended.
Instead, what should happen is that businesses begin to reopen throughout this great state.
What we need is a plan, and the state’s business community asked Evers for just that in a letter sent Thursday by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and signed by 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce. The letter pointed out that nearly 300,000 unemployment claims were filed in March alone, and the state’s unemployment rate is estimated to be over 13% — the highest in recorded history.
Earlier in the day, a projection of 27% unemployment was made by Dennis Winters, chief economist with the state Department of Workforce Development.
A year ago the state’s unemployment was 2.5%. In the worst of times, during the Great Recession in early 2010, it was a little over 10%. We are shut down — and many Wisconsinites are struggling — because of a virus that has taken over the world. The headlines tell of a soaring death rate in the U.S. and other countries and a need to stay at home and social distance with no end in sight.
While we understand the threat of the coronavirus and the importance of public health, we watch the numbers daily. And in Wisconsin, those numbers should not require a continued lid on the economy. There are at-risk people and this is highly contagious and symptoms should keep you home. But we can collectively get back to work and those residents can take further care.
Nationally, the view is that the economy should reopen region by region. In our region Wisconsin should take the lead. It’s time for working together, for a plan. Our financial future, and our mental and physical health, depend on it.
— Racine Journal Times
Don’t drop civics requirement
Who is the governor of Wisconsin?
What did Martin Luther King Jr. do?
High school students in Wisconsin need to get at least 65 of 100 similar questions right on the state’s civics test to earn diplomas. (The answers, of course, are Gov. Tony Evers and “fought for civil rights.”
The simple exam with multiple-choice questions is basically the same test immigrants must pass to become U.S. citizens. Students can take it as many times as necessary to pass. It helps students understand their rights, appreciate their democracy, and participate in civic life.
But maybe not this year.
The state Department of Public Instruction recently granted local school districts some leeway on graduation requirements because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some flexibility makes sense, given reduced class time as students stay home to avoid infection. Schools across the state have been closed for weeks, with learning moving online.
But one change Wisconsin school districts should avoid is dropping the state civics test. Basic knowledge about our American system of government is profoundly important for young people and the future of our country.
So far, at least 20 of Wisconsin’s more than 400 school districts have expressed interest in a waiver from DPI to skip the test. But the exam shouldn’t be discarded, even for one year. Understanding the basic framework of our democracy is more vital than ever during difficult times.
— Wisconsin State Journal