5 years ago — 2016
Formerly of Eau Claire, Matt Andrews reflects on his position as executive director of the Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists (MORC), a nonprofit based in Minneapolis.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire will host the Junior Chamber International Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend on Jan. 28-29 at The Plaza Hotel & Suites.
20 years ago — 2001
A new 39,000-square-foot, $9 million communications center at UW-Stout — Millennium Hall — is slated to open later in the month.
35 years ago — 1986
UW-Eau Claire wins its own basketball tournament as Greg Callahan‘s 20-point performance leads the Blugolds past Marycrest College 75-63.