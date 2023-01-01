5 years ago — 2018
Amanda Geissler, 33, who grew up in Thorp and graduated from UW-Stout, is one of 10 U.S. citizens to die in a plane crash in Costa Rica; two crew members also died in the crash.
10 years ago — 2013
Bader Shwikan and Ahood Alzahofi have the area’s first baby of the year at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
The military’s use of unmanned aircraft reaches more than 500,000 hours in the air, largely in Iraq.
25 years ago — 1998
UW loses 33-6 to Georgia in the Outback Bowl.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.