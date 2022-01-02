Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2017
Dan Robinson, director of Sojourner House, announces he’ll step down from the post in February after working at the facility since it opened in 2011.
10 years ago — 2012
Jordan Eyerly, whose parents are Joanna Bungartz and Joshwa Eyerly, is Eau Claire’s first newborn of the year.
20 years ago — 2002
Jerry Gallagher is hired as 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor at WQOW-TV (Channel 18), the city of Eau Claire’s ABC affiliate.
35 years ago — 1987
Investigators search of evidence of arson in a Puerto Rico hotel fire that killed at least 95.
