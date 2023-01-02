5 years ago — 2018
Dick Leinenkugel, 60, president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co., trains at Momentum Baseball Academy in Altoona to prepare for the Minnesota Twins Baseball Fantasy Camp in Fort Myers, Fla.
10 years ago — 2013
Ten people are vying for five seats on the Eau Claire City Council.
15 years ago — 2008
Closing Little Red Elementary is among the recommendations from a committee studying how best to use the school.
25 years ago — 1998
Teachers and students prepare for classes at a new Menomonie middle school.
