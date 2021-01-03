5 years ago — 2016
Bloomer teen Alex Stebane wins $10,000 on ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with a clip of her painting a clown on the face of a family friend, which sparks a disappointed reaction.
10 years ago — 2011
Republican Gov. Scott Walker begins his term by promising to “right-size” state government and make tough but compassionate decisions to balance a $3 billion budget shortfall.
20 years ago — 2001
A panel on state-local government relations appointed by Gov. Tommy Thompson urges more reliance on user fees and sales taxes to fund local governments rather than raising property and income taxes.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan says the U.S. is willing to help Mexico overcome its $96 billion in foreign debt.