5 years ago — 2018
Chippewa Falls city planner Jayson Smith will retire Jan. 8 after 36 years in the position.
10 years ago — 2013
The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters names UW-Eau Claire English professor Max Garland as the state’s 2013-14 poet laureate.
15 years ago — 2008
Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Mike Huckabee win the Iowa caucuses.
25 years ago — 1998
Eau Claire’s 44-degree high temperature breaks the old record of 42 set in 1916.
