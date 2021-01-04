5 years ago — 2016
Karl Andresen, a constitutional law professor at UW-Eau Claire who helped popularize cross-country skiing and soccer in the region, dies at the age of 91.
10 years ago — 2011
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls is flooded with donations from across the country for an orphanage in Peru after tens of thousands of dollars collected during Christmas church services intended for the orphanage are stolen.
20 years ago — 2001
Arizona Sen. John McCain pledges to push campaign finance overhaul to the top of the U.S. Senate agenda, threatening to revive once rocky relations between the former presidential candidate and President-elect George W. Bush.
35 years ago — 1986
Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., says members of Nicaragua’s anti-government Contras should appear before Congress to press their case for military aid.