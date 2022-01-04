5 years ago — 2017

Eau Claire will be the starting point in September for “Fireball Run,” a travel show that combines a road race with a trivia contest.

10 years ago — 2012

Two Midwest-based general merchandise retail chains, Shopko Stores and Pamida, announce they will merge to create one of the largest U.S. retailers focused on serving smaller and rural communities.

20 years ago — 2002

More than 70 Wisconsin residents will share in Olympic glory as bearers of the flame being carried to the Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

35 years ago — 1987

Richard Hewitt is sworn in as Eau Claire County sheriff; he succeeds 10-year veteran Larry Jacobson, who would then become a patrol officer in the department.