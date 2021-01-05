5 years ago — 2016
As the result of a large deal between grocers Gordy’s Market and Mega Co-op, the former will own and operate 24 grocery stores and the latter will own and operate 33 convenience stores.
10 years ago — 2011
Ten years after Angelina Wall, then 22, was found dead near Fall Creek on Jan. 6, 2001, investigators continue searching for her killer.
20 years ago — 2001
An all-Catholic radio station, WDVM-AM (1050), premieres in the Chippewa Valley.
35 years ago — 1986
A new balanced budget law will force deep cuts in defense spending, says U.S. Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis.