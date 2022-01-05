5 years ago — 2017

Marvin Whitman, 61, of Menomonie, is named the 2016 International Driver Examiner Certification Examiner of the Year for the state of Wisconsin.

10 years ago — 2012

Democratic Senate candidate Tammy Baldwin, who would succeed retiring Sen. Herb Kohl, makes a visit to Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2002

U.S. Marines take custody of the chief of Osama bin Laden‘s terrorist training camps in Afghanistan.

35 years ago — 1987

In his inaugural speech, Gov. Tommy Thompson holds out an olive branch to the Legislature’s Democrat majority.