5 years ago — 2018
Former professional football player and Super Bowl champion Ben Utecht discusses concussion effects during a presentation at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2013
Owners Carolyn Miller and Lucas Schleppenbach close Charly’s Market, a grocery store in downtown Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy Jason S. Zunker is struck by a vehicle while working the scene of a semitrailer truck fire on U.S. 53 near Bloomer and later dies from the injuries.
25 years ago — 1998
Singer and Congressman Sonny Bono dies in a skiing accident.
