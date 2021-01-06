5 years ago — 2016
“Mother and Child,” an $11,000 bronze sculpture stolen nearly three years earlier from outside an Eau Claire restaurant, is found in the town of Fairchild by a county Parks and Forest Department employee.
10 years ago — 2011
Officials estimate that Eau Claire County will need 24 to 29 more employees to adequately staff its new jail.
20 years ago — 2001
Authorities suspect murder in the death of Angelina Wall, 22, whose body was found along Highway J near Fall Creek.
35 years ago — 1986
Leader-Telegram City Editor Declan “Dec” Whelan dies at age 61; his career at the newspaper began in 1947.