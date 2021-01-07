5 years ago — 2016
Bob Adrian, owner of Rump’s Butcher Shoppe in Altoona, announces plans to open the restaurant Hangar 54 Grill at the Chippewa Valley Airport.
10 years ago — 2011
The Rev. Lawrence Dunklee, a chaplain at Sacred Heart Hospital, is mourned on his passing at age 58.
20 years ago — 2001
Fire officials put the damage caused by a blaze that destroyed The Camaraderie bar and restaurant on Water Street at a minimum of $500,000.
35 years ago — 1986
Calling Libyan leader Moammar Khadafy “flaky” and “a barbarian,” President Ronald Reagan orders U.S. companies and workers out of that country by month’s end.