5 years ago — 2017

Mike Andrews, Jennifer Brogelman and Jim Negrini will be inducted into the Eau Claire Regis Hall of Fame.

10 years ago — 2012

Police confirm they had positively identified the body of a man — pulled from the Fox River near UW-Oshkosh — believed to be the 21-year-old son of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin.

20 years ago — 2002

A billboard campaign to boost Democrat Gary George‘s campaign for governor gets off to a false start, promoting “George Gary” instead.

35 years ago — 1987

The CIA disputes a report that its top officials misrepresented to Congress when they first knew of the diversion of Iran arms sales money to the Nicaraguan Contras.