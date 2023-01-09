5 years ago — 2018
The Chippewa County Board approves a contract to hire Randy Scholz as the county’s fourth-ever county administrator.
10 years ago — 2013
A St. Croix County judge rules that mental health examiners will examine Aaron Schaffhausen, who is charged with killing his three daughters in River Falls.
15 years ago — 2008
The Eau Claire Fire Department works on contracts to provide ambulance service to Altoona and area towns.
25 years ago — 1998
A mediator will be hired in a dispute over Menomonie High School’s Indian logo.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.